With over 100 international exhibitors, visitors to the upcoming Monte-Carlo Gastronomy event at the Chapiteau in Fontvieille will be treated to a huge variety of products and tasty treats from all around Europe.

Get ready for four days of exceptional culinary surprises at the 25th edition of the Monte-Carlo Gastronomy show, which runs from 25th to 28th November at the Big Top in Fontvieille.

Gourmet sellers from France, Italy and the rest of Europe will be on hand to tempt guests with their delicious beverages, including wines, champagnes, cognac, Armagnac and liqueurs as well as foodie delights such as salmon, foie gras, seafood, truffles, caviar, chocolates, sweeties, cheeses, cured meats, organic products and jams.

To add to the fun, the event returns with the third edition of the Maestro Chef Challenge as six chefs go head-to-head, battling it out to create an original recipe in under an hour.

The chefs will be judged on presentation, creativity, and of course, taste, but they will also be challenged to eliminate food wastage. The selected finalists will then have 90 minutes to whip up something special using a limited list of ingredients.

The event will be filmed and broadcast on the Monte-Carlo Gastronomy social media accounts. The grand prize will be €2,000 for the winner.

The event is being organised by Caroli Com and is supported by numerous associations such as Monaco Goût et Saveurs, the Maîtres d’Hôtel Italiens et Français association, the Monegasque Association of Sommeliers, Slow Food Riviera Côte d’Azur Association and the Monegasque Hotel Industry association.

For more information and to buy tickets: montecarlogastronomie.com.

Photo source: Michael Tri-Wijaya for Unsplash