Tennis: Hugo Nys and Lucas Caterina fail to qualify as Monte-Carlo Masters gets underway

Hugo Nys and Lucas Caterina both lost their Monte-Carlo Masters qualifying ties on Saturday, meaning that Valentin Vacherot will be the only Monégasque competing in the competition.

Nys, an Australian Open doubles finalist earlier this year, had to pass through the qualifying rounds to make it into the final draw, but he fell at the first hurdle at the Monte-Carlo Country Club.

The Monaco player faced a tough tie against Finnish player Emil Ruusuvuori, and succumbed in straight sets (6-3, 6-4). Nys is a specialist doubles player, and he will still have the chance to go far in the competition in that discipline, alongside Polish partner Jan Zielinski.

Romain Arneodo, another member of Monaco’s Davis Cup team, will also compete in the doubles alongside Austrian partner Tristan-Samuel Weissborn. However, they face a tricky opening match against a double team that includes Alexander Zverev.

Later in the day, Lucas Caterina lost against Ugo Humbert (6-7, 4-6), meaning that both Monégasques exit the competition at the first hurdle. Vacherot is therefore the only singles player remaining in the tournament after he received a wildcard to compete in the tournament. Vacherot will learn the identity of his first opponent upon the completion of the qualifying rounds.

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo by Manuel Vitali