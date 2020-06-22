Weather
21 ° C
21°C
Tuesday, June 23, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

A new case of Covid-19 on 22 June brings total in Monaco to 101: 95 cured, 1 resident death, 1 home monitored

Tennis star at centre of tournament Covid outbreak

Tennis star at centre of tournament Covid outbreak

By Cassandra Tanti - June 22, 2020

Monaco’s 100th case of Covid-19 is tennis star Grigor Dimitrov, who had just returned from an exhibition tournament in Croatia after feeling unwell. Two coaches and another tennis player have since tested positive, sending shockwaves throughout the tennis world.

Around the same time that the Monaco government revealed on Sunday that it had recorded it’s 100th case of Covid-19, the Bulgarian tennis ace Grigor Dimitrov took to Instagram to announce that he had tested positive for virus in Monaco. It was a chilling announcement, considering Dimitrov had been playing in the Adria Tour, an exhibition event organised by Novak Djokovic and his team.

The world number 19 had played in the Serbian and Croatian legs of the exhibition tournament and lost in straight sets to Borna Coric in Zadar on Saturday before returning home after feeling unwell.

In the wake of Dimitrov’s post, the organisers of the tour quickly took to Instagram to confirm the tennis player had returned a positive test in Monaco and announced the cancellation of the Grand Final scheduled for the coming hours, adding: “None of the people involved in the organisation and who have been in contact with Grigor have any symptoms.”

However, the fallout came swiftly and it was revealed just hours later that of the 22 people who had close contact with the tennis player and were tested, three had returned positive results – Borna Coric, the world No 33 from Croatia, Dimitrov’s coach Christian Groh and Djokovic’s fitness trainer Marko Paniki.

Djokovic and Dimitrov have reportedly been in extremely close contact in recent weeks, playing football and basketball matches together, hanging out and partying at a nightclub. Which is why many have questioned why Djokovic didn’t test himself for the virus before leaving Zadar. Apparently, he didn’t think it was necessary, with the tournament organisers releasing this statement:

“Novak did not feel any symptoms or anyone from his environment, including the professional staff, so he did not go for testing now. After arriving home in Belgrade, he will contact the epidemiologist, and he will continue the procedure to his doctor according to the recommendations of the medical service.”

Over 1,000 people have been tested since the news about Dimitrov’s health conditions broke. The 29-year-old is now being treated under the Home Patient Monitoring Centre in Monaco.

 

Photo: Dimitrov playing at the 2019 US Open

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articlePrincess’ Foundation raises money for Covid vaccine

Editors pics

June 18, 2020 | Business & Finance

Government extends financial aid 

The Prince's Government has taken new steps to support businesses in Monaco affected by the Covid-19 crisis and to help save jobs.

0
June 18, 2020 | Local News

€300 fine for discarding masks in public

People caught littering masks and other Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) in public face a €300 fine as the Monaco government steps up efforts to combat the latest scourge on the environment.

0
June 16, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

‘Olivia O’ docks in Monaco

The stunning reverse-bow explorer yacht Olivia O has finally arrived in Monaco for its billionaire owner, shipping magnate Eyal Ofer.

0
June 15, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Brandi DeCarli, co-founder of Farm from a Box

With her fleet of decked out shipping containers, Brandi DeCarli is revolutionising local food production, helping communities to grow their own food with clean technology.

0

daily

June 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

Princess’ Foundation raises money for Covid vaccine

Cassandra Tanti

The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation and the 24 Hours of Virtual Le Mans have raised €21,500 to support medical research in the fight against Covid-19 and efforts to make a vaccination accessible to all.

0
June 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

Upcoming events in Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

The September calendar is filling up with two more big events heading this way - the Asian-inspired 'Made in Japan' at the Grimaldi Forum and a concert by former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett.

0
June 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

Monaco joins in for World Refugee Day

Cassandra Tanti

As part of its relationship with the United Nations refugee branch UNHCR, Monaco is now the agency’s main contributor per capita, supporting projects for displaced people across the globe – an achievement that was commended on World Refugee Day.

0
June 21, 2020 | Business & Finance

Palace guards return for daily ceremony

Cassandra Tanti

The Prince’s riflemen have taken up their carbines and resumed the ceremonial changing of the guard in front of the Palace, an important tradition witnessed by many tourists each day in Monaco. 

0
MORE STORIES

Monaco Telecom ranked as world’s best mobile...

Local News Staff Writer -
Phone Cell Monaco Telecom has been ranked as the world’s best mobile telephony operator worldwide. The 4GMARK measuring tool judges the quality of connections using smartphones in terms of performance and reliability. Usability is measured in terms of uploading and sending attachments, navigation and video streaming. This barometer of mobile Internet performance is published each month according to data collected by users themselves. While Monaco Telecom – which is owned by the French entrepreneur Xavier Niel and the Monaco Government – came first out of 290 operators in the month of January, France’s Orange ranked 23rd, SFR 48th, Bouygues 49th and Free in 112th place. Martin Peronnet, Monaco Telecom’s General Director, said: “These results reflect the daily commitment and investment of Monaco Telecom to offer the best performance and the best quality of service for our subscribers and visitors to the Principality.” Mr Peronnet added that given that the topography of the Principality is rather difficult and heavily built-up, it is always a welcome challenge for the company’s workforce to raise the levels of performance.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/government-and-monaco-telecom-launch-monaco-wifi-service/

Sat. March 11 – International Fencing Tournament

Local News Staff Writer -
Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 March, Gaston Médecin Omnisports Hall, school gymnasium and Salle d’Armes Fernand Prat at Louis II Stadium International Fencing Tournament (Senior Women and Men) Information: +377 92 05 40 78