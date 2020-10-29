Terrorist attack in Nice

Three people are dead and several others are injured following a terrorist attack in the Notre Dame Cathedral in Nice this morning.

Gun shots rang out in the centre of the city at around 9am as police shot and injured an assailant who had allegedly killed at least three people in a knife attack at the church.

According to reports, a 70-year-old woman was “partially beheaded” and the church sexton was stabbed to death – both inside the church.

The third victim, a 40-year-old woman, was stabbed in the church but managed to escape to a nearby café. She died shortly afterwards from her injuries.

Police believe the attacker, who has been named as ‘Brahim’, was acting alone.

The Notre Dame church is located on Avenue Jean Médecin, the busiest street in Nice.

In a brief address to the press after the attack, Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi said: “My first words are my condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims and the parish community, and all the people of Nice who are in shock. Nice, like France, is paying too heavy a price of Islamofascism. The attacker did not stop repeating ‘Allahu akbar’ even under medication (…) Enough is enough.”

A crisis unit has been set up at the Ministry of the Interior. President of France Emmanuel Macron is expected in Nice in the coming hours.

UPDATES:

3.30pm – France’s ‘Vigipirate’ security strategy will be elevated to the level of “emergency attack on the whole of the country”, announced Prime Minister Jean Castex to the National Assembly. “The President of the Republic has convened a defence and national security council for tomorrow morning,” he added.

2:10pm – Pope Francis Tweets: “I am close to the Catholic community of #Nice, in mourning after the attack which sowed death in a place of prayer and consolation. I pray for the victims, for their families and for the beloved French people, so that they can respond to evil with good.”

2:06pm – Éric Ciotti, member of the National Assembly for the Alpes-Maritimes, said in a social media post that the attacker in Nice is a Tunisian who arrived very recently via Lampedusa.

1.50pm – French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Nice and was met by Mayor Christian Estrosi.

11:48am – Another suspected attack has occurred in Avignon, France. A suspect with a knife reportedly shouting “Allahu Akbar” has been fatally shot during an attack on police officers in the southeastern French city.

11.40am – The attacker in Nice has reportedly been admitted to intensive care, as police believe their may be a second assailant on the run in the city. They have urged residents to be cautious.