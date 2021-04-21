Weather
Testimonio II on schedule for completion

By Stephanie Horsman - April 21, 2021

Government officials took time out on Tuesday to visit the site of the Testimonio II state housing project that is currently under construction, marking a major step forward in providing adequate state-sponsored housing for Monegasques and a new home for the International School of Monaco.

As part of the National Housing Plan for Monegasques, the Testimonio II (T2) project is moving forward with both of the towers, called Testimonio II and Testimonio II bis, having received visits from high-ranking officials this week including Minister of Equipment, Environment and Town Planning Marie-Pierre Gramaglia, Minister of Finance and Economy Jean Castellini, and President of the National Council Stéphane Valeri.

The officials had the opportunity to visit several model apartments, which range in size from two to five rooms and are all fully furnished with equipped kitchens to make them move-in ready.

The new apartment blocks will have a total of 348 state-owned units, with T2 housing 181 state-owned flats and T2 bis having 167. There will also be 59 private residences and five villas on the site. Additionally, there will be 1,100 public parking spaces, a creche with the capacity to look after 50 children manged by the Town Hall, and new premises for the International School of Monaco.

An automated pedestrian link between Boulevard d’Italie, Boulevard du Larvotto and Avenue Princesse Grace will also be installed as well as a public space at the foot of the two towers.

The delivery schedule is set to be as early as the last quarter of 2022 for the Testimonio II tower and the first quarter of 2023 for the Testimonio II bis tower.

 

Photo by Michael Alesi / Government Communications Department

 

 

