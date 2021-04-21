Testimonio II on schedule for completion

Wednesday, April 21, 2021
9 Covid cases 20 Apr, 9 hospitalised, 4 in ICU, 39 home monitored, 2,306 recoveries, 30 deaths, 63 incidence rate, 32% population vaccinated
Photo by Michael Alesi / Government Communications Department
Government officials have visited the site of the Testimonio II project that will eventually provide state-sponsored housing and a new home for the International School of Monaco.
Circulation of Covid-19 in Monaco has dropped dramatically, with the incidence rate now at 63. It’s a similar story in the Alpes-Maritime where circulation has finally fallen below national levels.
Residents of the Principality aged 45 and over are now being invited to get their Covid vaccination. Meanwhile, home-tests are now being stocked in pharmacies in Monaco.
Monaco’s positive health situation has allowed the government to relax a number of restrictions, returning the curfew to 9pm and reopening evening restaurant service.