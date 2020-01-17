Texas Hold’Em at the Casino de Monte-Carlo

[caption id="attachment_22772" align="alignnone" width="2138"]
Photo: My Yacht® Group[/caption]
The buzz around town during the now-concluded Monaco Yacht Show was centered on My Yacht Group and its hotly anticipated reception in partnership with Bvlgari aboard the Class I Icebreaker, M/Y Legend.
The evening did not disappoint. A curated guest list of international and local superyacht owners and users, plus select Monaco residents, renowned industrialists, Olympians, F1 drivers, artists, and more mingled aboard while several production elements elevated the party above the usual MYS broker-laden affair.
Twelve models, brought in especially from Milan, and bedecked in stunning high jewellery pieces and watches valued in excess of €25 million, danced a “Carnivale” style fashion show through the yacht, led by strolling band Odd Socks International, with a finale on the helideck, surrounded by guests.
[gallery link="none" td_select_gallery_slide="slide" size="full" ids="22770,22769,22768,22763,22764,22765,22766,22767,22762,22761,22760,22759,22758,22755,22754,22753,22757,22756,22752"]
In additional to Bvlgari, longtime partner Vontobel joined once again with Board executives and top clients, as well as the Bermuda Business Development Agency with a government delegation and VIP guests in attendance, plus the Commodore and Board members of the Gustavia Yacht Club.
Vast amounts of Perrier-Jouet Belle Epoque Rosé, Titomirov Vodka (alkaline vodka), plus double magnums of 3 types of Chateau d’Escians rosé (Whispering Angel, Les Clans, Garrus), plus a Perlita Caviar station, kept guests in a festive mood.
Presented at the show by IYC, the SOLAS compliant 78m, 3,000 tonne M/Y Legend attracted an inordinate amount of attention thanks to its unique layout and capabilities. Winner of the “Best Rebuilt Yacht” at the 2017 World Superyacht Awards, it sleeps 26 guests in 13 cabins including an owner’s suite on a private deck, a 16-person waterfall-fed Jacuzzi, plus a three-man submarine, a 14-seater cinema, Balinese spa, numerous water toys, and helideck.
Raising both awareness and funds, a portion of proceeds from the evening benefitted MYG's longtime charitable partner, Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation.
Learn more here
about the Foundation's works dedicated to the preservation of the environment and the promotion of sustainable development.
The next three weekends see My Yacht® Group produce its sophisticated superyacht events in San Francisco for Fleet Week, in Los Angeles, and in Austin, with its Monaco-style ‘pop-up’ nightclub, at the USA F1™ weekend.
Article first published October 1, 2017.