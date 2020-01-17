Weather
Saturday, January 18, 2020

Texas Hold'Em at the Casino de Monte-Carlo

Texas Hold’Em at the Casino de Monte-Carlo

By Stephanie Horsman - January 17, 2020

The Casino de Monte-Carlo is hosting Texas Hold’em Ultimate Poker Tournaments every Thursday through to the end of February.

Looking for a way to have some fun during these dark, cold winter nights? Why not give Thursday night poker a go? 

Whether you’re an amateur, regular or newcomer, all are welcome to the Casino de Monte-Carlo for evenings filled with anticipation and excitement as they host these world-class poker events.  

For a mere €50 buy in, players can spend an adrenaline-filled evening playing Texas Hold’em against other card sharks for a guaranteed prize pot of €1,000 each week.

The events will be held 23rd and 30th January, as well as 6th, 13th, 20th and 27th February at the Salle Europe of the Casino de Monte-Carlo from 7pm to 9pm.  Rules are available in the casino.

