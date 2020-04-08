Weather
9 ° C
9°C
Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 has risen to 79 in Monaco: 4 cured, 9 hospitalised, 4 in ICU

The App you need right now

The App you need right now

By Stephanie Horsman - April 8, 2020

Lest the denizens of Monaco go without their favourite souffle, sushi or burger during lockdown, there’s a delivery App grouping together a great selection of Monaco restaurants to help keep bellies full and smiles on faces.

For many, the mandatory closure of restaurants in Monaco in mid-March due to the health crisis want tantamount to disaster. Being able to enjoy the culinary delights of the Principality was a right many took for granted. Not being able to partake left many panicky diners wondering, “What’s for dinner…and breakfast and lunch?”, especially those not skilled in kitchen arts.

In the absence of French favourites Deliveroo and Uber Eats, Carloapp provides users in Monaco with a platform of restaurants who are offering their favourite dishes without breaking the rules of confinement. All that is required of customers is creating the ambiance at home, and voila! It’s almost as if life was back to normal…Except for the kids screaming in the background.

Participating restaurants can be found at: https://carloapp.com/restaurants-livraison/

The variety of options is impressive with pizza and burgers being prominent but by no means the only choices. Cipriani, Maison des Pâtes and Pacific are delivering for those looking for higher end fare. Japanese, Italian, Chinese, smoothies and desserts like pastries and gelato can all be delivered right to doorsteps all over Monaco. Even bottles of wine can be brought in this way.

So, if the thought of another night of pasta with butter is enough to make even the kids turn their noses up, treat yourself and try ordering in. It’s also a great way to support businesses in Monaco during the current crisis.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleBallets de Monte Carlo breaks confinement grind
Next articleEVER Monaco rescheduled for September

Editors pics

April 1, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

ISTAYHOME: Bella’s health & beauty tips

Lifestyle and Wellbeing contributor Isabella Marino shares her hot tips on living well during self-confinement.

0
March 27, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Staying emotionally healthy during Covid-19

Psychotherapist Gavin Sharpe explains how we can all stay emotionally resilient while our Principality is in lockdown.

0
March 21, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Parks, beaches now out of bounds

The government has banned people from accessing coastal areas, public parks and gardens throughout Monaco as it ramps up lockdown measures. The order was made on Saturday 20th March and took effect immediately.

0
March 19, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Pharmacy home delivery during confinement

The Principality is now offering home delivery of medicine to people during this period of self-isolation.

0

daily

April 8, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

The App you need right now

Stephanie Horsman

Lest the denizens of Monaco go without their favourite souffle, sushi or burger during lockdown, there’s a delivery App grouping together a great selection of Monaco restaurants to help keep bellies full and smiles on faces.

0
April 8, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

The fear of being sick

Irina Peterson

One thing that I am sure paralyses many of us with fear, is the idea of us and our loved ones getting sick. This is what happened to me two months ago...

0
April 1, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Helpline receives a boost

Cassandra Tanti

The Prince’s government has ramped up its current Psychological Support Unit to better respond to the mental and emotional needs of people in the Principality during lockdown.

0
March 27, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Home Patient Monitoring Centre established

Cassandra Tanti

The Prince's Government has established a dedicated unit responsible for caring for Covid-19 patients who have mild symptoms and are confined to their homes.

0
MORE STORIES

Interview: Stefano Brancato, the legend of Casino...

Lifestyle & Wellbeing Editor -
Monaco Life speaks to Stefano Brancato, Director of the Café de Paris for almost 25 years, about this historic brasserie at the heart of Monaco.

How far have we come?

To mark International Women’s Day on 8th March, we speak to Vibeke Thomsen, Director of SheCanHeCan.