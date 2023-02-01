The best of the superyacht industry to be honoured with new awards

The Superyacht Life Foundation and the Monaco Yacht Show have launched the nomination process for its inaugural ‘The Honours’ – an awards ceremony that “recognises the people at the heart of the superyacht industry and praises their efforts to produce exceptional work and inspire meaningful change”.

Nominations are now open for owners, crew, and industry professionals to put forward their suggestions for candidates. Honourees will be celebrated during ‘The Honours’ evening that will be hosted on 26th September 2023 in Monaco, on the eve of the Monaco Yacht Show.

A nomination for The Honours can be given to anyone within or connected to the superyacht industry who is doing extraordinary things reflecting the extraordinary nature of this global industry, such as preserving the environment, developing communities, driving conservation, advancing design and technologies, contributing to diversity and inclusion, or instigating positive change across the industry and beyond.

Among the application rules, nominees should have achieved concrete results that have a tangible link to the superyacht industry during the past five years, the focus should be on the impact, novelty, creativity of the nominees, and their willingness to create a difference within the superyacht industry.

Nominations will close on 31st March 2023.

To put forward your nominee, click here.

Photo by Monaco Life