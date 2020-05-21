The buzz on World Bee Day

A Monaco Yacht Show Series Original: Irina Peterson

[caption id="attachment_10483" align="alignleft" width="281"]Cyprien Milhe, Monaco Marine Project Manager. Photo: Linkedin[/caption] Monaco Marine has completed ahead of schedule a tricky paint job on the 81-metre superyacht “Air”. The vessel had been hauled out of the water for nine weeks in the company’s specialised shipyard in La Ciotat, France, with most of the time needed for preparation. The hull was repainted in matt black, recognised in the industry to be a challenging task. Cyprien Milhe, Monaco Marine Project Manager, said: “Black matt paint is a very delicate paint. It requires a careful preparation of the paint and coatings, as well as a continuous application to render the rare non-reflective and soft texture appearance.” The 1,000 square-metre surface was painted in one go in order to maximise the quality of the finish. Air has now moved on to the Caribbean for the charter season. (Feature image: Facebook Monaco Marine)