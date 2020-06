The comings and goings at AS Monaco

[caption id="attachment_1842" align="alignleft" width="640"]Photo: Facebook AS Monaco[/caption] There is huge enthusiasm in the UK for Monaco’s visit to Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley next Wednesday, possibly fuelled by Monaco’s recent 3-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain. Well over 50,000 tickets had been sold by September 8, the highest number at this stage since 1938, when the all-time record attendance was 75,038, for a cup game against Sunderland. This is very positive news for the Spurs. It means that the ground should be rocking for the Monaco game next week, The Boot Room soccer news site reports. AS Monaco says: “Our team needs everyone behind them for this opening match of the group phase.” As for all AS Monaco’s away matches in this European campaign, tickets for seats in the Monaco section will be available exclusively via its online ticket office . It will not be possible to purchase tickets for this stand at the stadium on match day.