The comings and goings at AS Monaco

Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Non-resident tests positive for Covid-19 on 30/5 bringing confirmed number to 99: 90 cured, 1 hospitalised in ICU, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
A new site called Travel-Map has been launched showing real-time summaries of which borders are open and which are still closed during deconfinement, making it easier for travellers to plan summer trips.
The land extension project is moving full steam ahead this month and will see a number of giant leaps towards making the dream a reality.
The upcoming transfer window will see faces come and go at AS Monaco in efforts to build up the squad and make them real contenders for the upcoming 2020-21 season.
According to research conducted by the investment management company Blackrock, money is our number one source of stress. Add a pandemic to the mix and it’s not difficult to see why so many of us are not sleeping well at night.