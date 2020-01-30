Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
broken clouds
13.3 ° C
15.6 °
11.7 °
67%
1.5kmh
75%
Sat
13 °
Sun
14 °
Mon
14 °
Tue
15 °
Wed
13 °
Friday, January 31, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Makeover of Casino Square to dramatically change the look of Monte Carlo

The European Scout Foundation in Monaco

The European Scout Foundation in Monaco

By Staff Writer - January 30, 2020

When Lord Baden-Powell published ‘Scouting for Boys’ in 1907, he could not have foreseen that his idea about non-formal education would start a movement that today involves more than 40 million girls and boys throughout 200 countries and territories, all participating in weekly outdoor activities while learning values, team spirit and new practical skills.

Sign up now to see full article


or log in below

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleReal estate and digital to mark 2020: Serge Telle
Next articleMonte-Carlo Bay penthouse goes super-luxe

Editors pics

January 29, 2020 | News

Interview: Fabrice Marquet

Fabrice Marquet talks to Monaco Life about developing the Principality’s first ever business incubator MonacoTech and moving on to his next venture, Monaco Foundry.

0
January 28, 2020 | Business & Finance

The Princely Family celebrates Saint Dévote

HSH Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and the twins were front and centre at the Saint Dévote celebrations held earlier this week, with Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella sporting fashionable sunnies and charming the crowds.

0
January 24, 2020 | News

Two new summer concerts revealed

Music superstars Black Eyed Peas and Steve Hackett – Genesis Revisited will be heading to Monaco to perform shows this summer, SBM has just announced.

0
January 23, 2020 | News

Historic Monte-Carlo Rally returns for 23rd year

Just three days after the 88th Monte-Carlo Rally, competitors will gather for the 23rd Historic Monte-Carlo Rally, showcasing classic cars from between 1911 and 1980.

0

daily

January 30, 2020 | News

Roca team domination continues

Stephanie Horsman

Rytas Vilnius didn’t stand a chance against the whirlwind that was AS Monaco Basketball on Wednesday night at Salle Gaston Medecin.

0
January 30, 2020 | News

Slimani wants to leave AS Monaco

Stephanie Horsman

AS Monaco’s Vice-President Oleg Petrov has reportedly made it clear that the team is not intending to let Islam Slimani leave this transfer period, despite his asking to do so.

0
January 30, 2020 | News

Boosting train services to Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco is pushing for France and Italy to increase their train services for workers travelling in to and out of Monaco each day.

0
January 30, 2020 | News

Hollywood rallies behind Prince Albert

Cassandra Tanti

Academy Award nominated actress Uma Thurman will present HSH Prince Albert with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the upcoming Hollywood for the Global Ocean Gala.

0
MORE STORIES

Market Perspectives: monthly investment strategy update

Business & Finance Staff Writer -
Persistent trade tensions and rising geopolitical risks are taking their toll on the global economy. Indeed, Germany appears close to recession. But this is due to its high exposure to manufacturing, which has been the main victim of the ongoing trade dispute. Services and households continue to be resilient and should prevent a global recession. At a time of such elevated uncertainty, we prefer companies exposed to areas immune to trade tensions. Sentiment towards equities improved in September on hopes of a US-China trade accord. However, limited upside to earnings and rich market valuations mean that equities are unlikely to break significantly above their trading range. That said, several opportunities exist for active managers to add alpha. In particular, we keep our preference for quality stocks. While value stocks rebounded strongly against their quality peers in September after years of underperformance, quality stocks remain a more compelling investment style and are likely to regain the ascendency soon. Despite concerns over high leverage levels and an economic slowdown, the outlook for investment grade debt is positive. However, security selection will be key for speculative grade debt this late in the cycle, as the risk of a surge in default risk rises. Private debt assets under management have more than trebled in the ten years to 2018, buoyed by low interest rates and an expanding pool of negative-yielding fixed income securities. Prospects for the asset class remain positive, not least thanks to different strategies which benefit at different times of the economic cycle.   By Jean-Damien Marie and Andre Portelli, Co-heads of Private Bank Investments For more information, contact Barclays Private Bank in Monaco by clicking here or call +377 93 15 35 35.    
St Paul's Church

Tues. Sept 19 – Evening presentation of...

Local News Staff Writer -
Tuesday 19 September, 8 pm to 10 pm, Saint-Charles Church – Parish Hall Evening presentation of diocese training programme and lecture on “Fatima, a hundred years on” by Mgr Duarte, Secretary General of the Council of European Bishops’ Conferences (CCEE) Information: 06 80 86 21 93