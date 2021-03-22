Weather
7 ° C
7°C
Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

31 Covid cases 22 Mar, 20 hospitalised, 11 in ICU, 56 home monitored, 2,020 recoveries, 27 deaths, 174 incidence rate, 9,750 people vaccinated

The force of the pandemic, in numbers

The force of the pandemic, in numbers

By Cassandra Tanti - March 22, 2021

The full impact of Covid-19 on the Monegasque economy has been laid out by the Principality’s statistics body IMSEE. Some of the biggest blows were delivered to the accommodation and catering sector, which effectively had its turnover halved by the pandemic.

Sophie Vincent, Director of the Monegasque Institute of Statistics and Studies (IMSEE), presented the final results for the year 2020 during a press conference on Monday, alongside Minister of Finance and the Economy Jean Castellini and Health Minister Didier Gamerdinger.

Unsurprisingly, the figures confirm that 2020 was an exceptionally bad year for the Monegasque economy.

While activity picked up during the summer and end of year celebrations, annual figures show a sharp decline in the economy, impacted heavily by the second trimester.

The overall volume of foreign trade excluding France fell by 38% compared to 2019, returning to its 2016 level.

Turnover excluding financial and insurance activities amounted to 13.9 billion euros, 1.18 billion less than 2019, or a contraction of 7.8%. The Accommodation/Catering sector was impacted most with losses as high as 48% while the wholesale trade sector saw the largest deficit of 579 million euros.

However, the construction sector experienced growth of almost 4%, or +71 million euros.

With regards to employment, the private sector experienced a decrease of 2.7% compared to December 2019, and there were 80 million hours worked in 2020, 14 million less than the previous year.

Figures show that the Principality recorded a marked decrease in business start-ups, with 728 new business creations in 2020 compared to 882 in 2019.

Hotel occupancy was at 28.5% compared to 65.9% the previous year, and the real estate market declined both in terms of sales and resales, with half the amount of sales last year. There was also a 32% drop in the value of sales and 34 fewer transactions than in 2019.

 

Photo by Hani Agha

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleMEB has “encouraging” e-mission to India

Editors pics

March 22, 2021 | Business & Finance

After digital, Monaco is “banking” on sustainable finance

Monaco is looking to capitalise on a global movement towards sustainable investment and secure its position as a financial heavyweight while helping to save the environment.

0
March 11, 2021 | Business & Finance

Life after the Covid crisis

The National Council has presented to the government its health crisis exit strategy, saying Monaco should be a role model in how it emerges from this unprecedented situation.

0
March 2, 2021 | Business & Finance

Wealth Report 2021: the results are in

How deep do your pockets need to be to join the wealthiest 1% in Monaco? What will the biggest influences on wealth creation be in 2021? We look at the latest Wealth Report to find out.

0
February 17, 2021 | Business & Finance

Understanding bitcoin and the great crypto boom

In our Q&A with Daniel Coheur, co-founder of Tokeny in Monaco, we explore what is behind the monumental rise of bitcoin and the paradigm shift from centralised to decentralised finance.

0

daily

March 22, 2021 | Business & Finance

The force of the pandemic, in numbers

Cassandra Tanti

The full impact of Covid-19 on the economy has been laid out and it shows that the biggest blows were delivered to the hotel and restaurant sector, which effectively had its turnover halved by the pandemic.

0
March 22, 2021 | Business & Finance

MEB has “encouraging” e-mission to India

Cassandra Tanti

The Monaco Economic Board went on a virtual visit to India recently where the two countries made significant contacts and formed bonds that showed strong business potential.

0
March 19, 2021 | Business & Finance

France-Monaco meeting tightens cooperation

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco has asked to be considered part of any vaccine passport scheme that the EU puts in place, it was announced at the annual France-Monaco Cooperation Commission meeting.

0
March 18, 2021 | Business & Finance

Helping students navigate a path to success

Cassandra Tanti

For 11 years, the Commission for the Integration of Graduates has been helping students prepare for and enter the workforce. So, how did 2020 shape up?

0
MORE STORIES

Monaco still top of the prop

Business & Finance Staff Writer -
monaopropertThe latest Knight Frank Prime Global Cities Index has reconfirmed Monaco as having the most expensive real estate worldwide. The top-end agency reports that $1 million (€954,000) buys only 17 square metres in the Principality, less than in any other city. While prices continue to increase each year, with a 10 percent jump in 2015, Knight Frank says that high demand and a limited supply have caused property prices to rise by 27.8 percent over the past five years. Largely due to a surge of buyers from Asia, Vancouver had the fastest house price growth of any city during the 12 months to September 2016, with an average increase of 32 percent. Later in the year, demand was somewhat dampened when British Columbia introduced a 15 percent transaction tax for foreign buyers. (Feature image: Photo: Tobi 87) READ ALSO: Pastor Real Estate lights up Shepherd Market with the help of Elizabeth Hurley READ ALSO: Monaco residents rank number one

Good news comes late for Francois Hollande

Business & Finance Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_2770" align="alignleft" width="907"]Photo: Twitter Pôle emploi Photo: Twitter Pôle emploi[/caption] The French jobs market has reported its second consecutive year of employment growth, with 200,000 new jobs created in the commercial sector during 2016. The government said that the latest figures confirm the fact of economic growth in France. The last three months of 2016 were the seventh consecutive quarter of jobs increasing, taking the total over 2015 and 2016 to more than 300,000 new positions. The jobs market fell in numbers in 2012, 2013, and 2014. The Ministry of Labour said that the improvement was due to “measures taken by the government”. Temporary employment has reached its highest level since the beginning of 2008, and the sector is considered a precursor of employment trends. Overall, job creation in 2016 is a good omen for the publication next Thursday of the unemployment rate for 2016. In the third quarter, the rate stood at 9.7 percent in metropolitan France and 10 percent in France as a whole. However, between 2.81 and 3.47 million remain unemployed. The new hirings have come too late for the outgoing president, Francois Hollande, who has suffered record-braking unpopularity. Presidential elections are due in three months’ time.  

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=8014

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=8019