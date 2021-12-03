Weather
The future of tourism in Monaco

The future of tourism in Monaco

By Cassandra Tanti - December 3, 2021

Guidelines for a sustainable tourism sector in Monaco have been outlined in a new White Paper, developed in consultation with the government and tourism professionals.

The White Paper on responsible tourism in Monaco was officially presented on Monday 29th November in the presence of Minister of Finance and the Economy Jean Castellini, President of the Economic, Social and Environmental Council Caroline Rougaignon, Director of the Energy Transition Mission Annabelle Jaeger-Seydoux, Deputy Director of the Environment Department Patrick Rolland, as well as various tourism partners.

Following the project’s launch in 2020, the White Paper will give the tourism sector a clearer understanding of its “responsibilities and the need to question certain models” in light of the health crisis, said the government in a statement.

The aim is to “identify the tourism sector’s strengths and obstacles in order to prepare the tourism of tomorrow, to make it even more sustainable based on the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations and the Energy Transition Goals of the Principality.”

The document was compiled using survey analyses, comparative studies and discussion workshops, in collaboration the Direction du Tourisme et des Congrès (DTC) and François Tourisme Consultants, with the help of the Mission for the Energy Transition and the support of the Environment department.

Prefaced by Prince Albert and Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary General of the World Tourism Organisation, the White Paper will serve as a working basis in highlighting avenues for improvement and actions to be taken, which will be developed “very soon”, says the government, as part of its responsible tourism strategy.

Many tourism actors in Monaco are already implementing sustainable solutions, including commitments to soft mobility, recycling and the fight against food waste.

 

 

 

Photo source: Government of Monaco

 

 

 

 

Previous articleImperious Mike James can’t save Roca side
Next articleGogo shows it’s never too late to learn

