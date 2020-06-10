Weather
13 ° C
13°C
Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Confirmed number of Covid-19 cases in Monaco is 99: 93 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

The Ile aux Bambins and the Monaco-Ville crèche reopen

The Ile aux Bambins and the Monaco-Ville crèche reopen

By Cassandra Tanti - June 10, 2020

The partial reopening of crèches in the Principality has begun, providing working parents with some much-needed support.

Two establishments managed by the National Council’s Early Childhood and Families Service – Ile aux Bambins and the Monaco-Ville crèche – began welcoming on Monday the children of parents who are having difficulty finding childcare. The service will be available throughout the summer holidays until Friday 28th August 2020 with a total of 80 places.

Children were received at the creches in compliance with strict health measures including the provision of hydroalcoholic gel, the wearing of compulsory masks for the teams, and the taking of temperature for parents and children on arrival and departure of the crèches.

According to the council, the children had taken a Covid-19 screening test prior to entering the crèches.

 

Photo courtesy Mairie de Monaco

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleIn photos: Princess celebrates Mother’s Day with new mums and family
Next articleASM helping victims of domestic violence

Editors pics

May 19, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Day 1 of Covid testing blitz

The government has begun testing people without symptoms as part of efforts to manage Covid-19. If successful, Monaco will have likely achieved the highest testing coverage in the world.

0
May 19, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

“The crisis has changed the future of education”

When lockdown was ordered, educators, students and parents were forced into a new way of teaching and learning. For many, this has been challenging, but the students at ISM have thrived. Here's why.

0
April 28, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Post-lockdown plan set in motion

The government has outlined its three-phase plan to pull the Principality out of lockdown, starting within the week.

0
April 27, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

New test determines level of immunity to Covid-19

A French laboratory has developed a blood test that is capable of determining a person’s level of immunity after contracting Covid-19. The test is being hailed as a “precious tool” in the lifting of lockdown measures.  

0

daily

June 10, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Alain Ducasse reveals the reopening date of Louis XV

Stephanie Horsman

Lovers of the “best souffle in town” will be thrilled to learn that Louis XV, headed up by world-famous chef Alain Ducasse, is set to reopen its doors at the Hôtel de Paris on Friday 19th June.

0
June 10, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

The Ile aux Bambins and the Monaco-Ville crèche reopen

Cassandra Tanti

The partial reopening of crèches in the Principality has begun, providing working parents with some much-needed support.

0
June 5, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Gyms set for 15th June reopening

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco gyms will be allowed to reopen on 15th June if the facilities meet the health standards put forth by the government.

0
June 1, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

More lockdown restrictions removed

Stephanie Horsman

Tuesday marks the next phase in the easing of restrictions in France, offering people a glimmer of hope for summer.

0
MORE STORIES

Prince Albert and stars celebrate TV fest...

An incredible line-up of celebrities joined Prince Albert in celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

Launch of the Monaco Yachting Guide 2019

Around one hundred of the most senior figures in Monaco’s yachting sector have come together at the Société Nautique de Monaco to celebrate the launch of the Monaco Yachting Guide 2019.