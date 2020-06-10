The Ile aux Bambins and the Monaco-Ville crèche reopen

The partial reopening of crèches in the Principality has begun, providing working parents with some much-needed support.

Two establishments managed by the National Council’s Early Childhood and Families Service – Ile aux Bambins and the Monaco-Ville crèche – began welcoming on Monday the children of parents who are having difficulty finding childcare. The service will be available throughout the summer holidays until Friday 28th August 2020 with a total of 80 places.

Children were received at the creches in compliance with strict health measures including the provision of hydroalcoholic gel, the wearing of compulsory masks for the teams, and the taking of temperature for parents and children on arrival and departure of the crèches.

According to the council, the children had taken a Covid-19 screening test prior to entering the crèches.

Photo courtesy Mairie de Monaco