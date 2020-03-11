The mighty have fallen

Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
All cruise ships banned from entering Monaco's ports or territorial waters until 30th April, government announces in press briefing
AS Monaco Basketball’s winning streak came to an end on Tuesday night in a tough game against ASVEL Lyon-Villeurbanne.
In a quiet game played behind closed doors at the Astroballe in Villeurbanne, the warrior-players of AS Monaco fell in large part due to the exceptional night had by ASVEL’s star David Lighty. The American had a whopping 24 points on the night, proving not everyone needs a crowd to be fired up.
AS Monaco may not have been victorious, but not for lack of hard work. They played their game not giving in to the rebounds, getting in plenty of two-pointers and made conversions, but it was simply not enough for the juggernaut of ASVEL’s three-point shots facing them to the tune of 27 points on the night.
The match wasn’t enough to roust Monaco from the top spot in the league, though, leaving ASVEL firmly in the number two position, despite being neck and neck in wins along with third ranked Dijon.
The game started off with fouls on the part of the Roca Team, allowing ASVEL to set the pace. It wasn’t until well into the first half that Monaco was able to take the lead from their opponents, when Anthony Clemmons made a superb layup and bought the score to 23-20. ASVEL’s Strazel evened the score fast enough with a three-pointer, followed by Kika’s layup, allowing Monaco a one point lead.
This is when Lighty turned to lightning, and Lyon-Villeurbanne took control. By the break, the score was 41-45 ASVEL.
ASVEL came out swinging with a series of three-pointers by Strazel, Kahudi and Lighty pulling ahead 45-56. The Roca Team didn’t not quit though and slowly began clawing back points with fantastic plays by Dee Bost and Norris Cole. A blow came when JJ O’Brien was sent out.
Monaco simply wasn’t able to take back the game from here on and stayed firmly behind their opponents until the bitter end, with a disappointing 83-95 loss.
“In this context (without a crowd), basketball losses is less intense, less pressure,” Sasa Obradovic said after the game. “However, we lacked intensity to make the decisions. We failed to muzzle the dominant rear tonight. There are still many matches left, we are in the race to finish in the lead.”
Monaco’s next game is against Nanterre on Sunday.
The World Cup season kicked off in style as Monaco hosted the first UCI e-Mountain Bike Cross Country World Cup (UCI eMTB XC).
In the past weeks, Monaco has had the pleasure of welcoming seven new ambassadors and the appointment of a new general delegate of Quebec.
AS Monaco Basketball’s winning streak came to an end on Tuesday night in a tough game against ASVEL Lyon-Villeurbanne.
In order to meet the future needs of the Principality’s disabled, a trifecta of new projects were proposed by the government in a press conference held earlier this week.
The Astana EXPO 2017 International Specialised Exhibition closed on Sunday, September 10, after recording a considerable success for Monaco.
Nearly 115 countries and organisations participated in the Expo, and the Monaco Pavilion, with the theme, “Thinking about the future”, was a real success throughout the 93 days of the event. A total of 250,000 visitors were welcomed at the Pavilion, accounting for about seven percent of the total numbers.
The Pavilion was also put to use on several occasions for specialised events that drew particular attention to the values and potential of the Principality.
On the eve of the closing, the Monaco Pavilion received the bronze medal for its design, awarded by the International Exhibition Bureau.