The most expensive towns in France are on the Côte d’Azur

A new ranking of the towns and cities in France with the most expensive real estate has placed the French Riviera at the very top of the list, beating even the French capital of Paris.

According to real estate estimates from the Meilleurs Agents website from 1st May, the Côte d’Azur has some of the most expensive properties in France. In fact, all three top spots on its new ranking went to towns along this part of the Mediterranean coast.

A glamourous top three

Number One on the list was Saint Jean Cap Ferrat. The average price per square metre for a flat comes in at €14,559 and up to €20,454 for a villa in this prestigious post code, which boasts amazing views, proximity to Monaco and Nice, as well a level of privacy that is hard to get in this highly developed region.

Saint Tropez came in next, with apartments going for, on average, €10,941 per square metre and houses for €18,914. This legendary spot – known for Brigitte Bardot, high-end beach clubs and a picturesque, cobble-stoned old town – has an enduring appeal, which has meant the market is almost always hot here.

The third local town in the rankings is right next door to Saint Tropez: Ramatuelle. Flats here go for €12,646 per square metre and houses at €16,015, on average. The town has the benefit of beautiful beaches and a quieter vibe than its flashier neighbour, but is still close to the action.

To put these prices into perspective, they all beat out Paris, usually considered to be wickedly expensive. In the French capital, the price per square metre hovers at about €10,000.

Nice has some of the most expensive streets in all of France

Though five of the 10 most expensive streets in France are in Nice, the city itself did not make the top of the charts.

A flat, on average, will cost a buyer €5,071 per square metre, whilst a house can be had for €6,253. This discrepancy between the most expensive streets and the lower property prices is explained by the wildly differing costs between districts.

Real estate on the Cap de Nice or the Promenade will be higher than areas inland, where property is considerably less expensive. The Mont Boron and Gairut neighbourhoods are exceptions, with prices there being higher than average.

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo source: Romain Gal, Unsplash