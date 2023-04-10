The number of native Monegasques is growing, slightly

Monaco saw a 0.8% increase in its citizen population between 2021 and 2022, bringing the grand total of Monegasques to 9,686. Here are some other interesting figures to come out of the latest statistics report.

Monaco is intensely protective of its citizenry, with passports only being handed out to people through heritage, or under strict rules and stringent time allowances, to those who have married a native as well as to the odd person who is given a special honour bestowed by the Prince’s Palace.

Additionally, unlike in many countries, simply being born in Monaco does not grant the right to citizenship, so possessing this rare passport is special.

According to the latest report by IMSEE, Monaco’s official statistical agency, there were 75 more Monegasques in 2022 than the previous year, bringing the total to 9,686.

The split is heavy on the female side, with 5,263 women compared to 4,423 men. Percentage-wise, this makes Monegasques 54.3% female and 45.7% male.

The average citizen is 44.7 years of age, roughly the same as Europe’s median age of 44.4 years. The male-female divide shows women to be quite older, with their average age being 47.4 years compared to the men who come in at average of 41.6 years.

Last year saw more births than deaths, with 92 new Monegasques born. Here, there too was a gender gap with 53 baby girls and only 39 baby boys. Their mothers were, on average, 33-years-old at the time of the births.

Longevity is a hallmark for the Monegasque population. Life expectancy is a healthy 86.5 years of age, with men living on average to 84.4 years and women to 88.7 years. This is far higher than the European average, which currently sits at 79.09 years. Despite the longevity, there were 85 deaths in 2022, with the Principality losing 47 women and 38 men.

Wedding bells chimed 96 times for couples of which at least one of whom was Monegasque, and there was a nuptiality rate of 9.9%. Men married at age 33 on average and women at 31.4.

On the flip side, there were 30 divorces in 2021, the most recent year known, as the 2022 figures are not yet available. This made for a gross divorce rate of 3.1%.

Photo by Matthias Mullie on Unsplash