The Oceanographic Museum is hiring

Monaco’s most popular tourist attraction, The Oceanographic Museum, has 39 positions to fill for the busy summer season. Here’s how to apply.

On Wednesday 5th April, the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco will hold its recruitment day, from 10am to 4pm.

Up for grabs are 39 seasonal, temporary and fixed-term contracts from April in the various reception, entertainment, boutique, cashier, sales and exhibition departments.

On recruitment day, the heads of the departments will meet individually with the candidates previously registered on the website www.oceano.org, where they will have an opportunity to virtually meet the teams, discover the different jobs offered and understand their missions and challenges.