The official celebration of Chinese New Year in Monaco

Chinese New Year, the most important festival of the Chinese community throughout the world, will be celebrated during a special gala dinner at the Hôtel Hermitage supported by the Embassy of Monaco in China.

Chinese New Year officially begins on 22nd January 2023 under the sign of the rabbit, and more specifically the water rabbit.

Celebrations of Chinese New Year traditionally last for 16 days, stretching to the Lantern Festival on 5th February 2023.

To mark the occasion, Monaco Dragon Prestige and the Monaco-China Association are organising a gala in the Salle Belle Époque of the Hôtel Hermitage on Tuesday 24th January at 7pm. The evening will be supported by the Embassy of Monaco in China.

According to the organisers, “the event will combine Chinese and Mediterranean tradition and gastronomy in a glamorous and prestigious atmosphere. Dragon dance, popular Chinese and international songs, and shows will accompany the festive meal prepared especially for this unique evening by renowned chefs”.

The evening is expected to be attended by Monegasque and Chinese guests from the political, economic and cultural spheres, and will be opened with a speech by Her Excellency the Ambassador of Monaco to China. Also present will be representatives of the Chinese community from various European countries, including journalists, influencers and travel agents.

For more information: info@monacodragonprestige.com

Photo credit: Ng Jing Xuan on Unsplash