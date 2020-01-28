Weather
Makeover of Casino Square to dramatically change the look of Monte Carlo

The Princely Family celebrates Saint Dévote

The Princely Family celebrates Saint Dévote

By Stephanie Horsman - January 28, 2020

HSH Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and the twins were front and centre at the Saint Dévote celebrations held earlier this week, with Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella sporting fashionable sunnies and charming the crowds.

The Palace released a series of photos on social media showing the Grimaldi family, along with high-ranking representatives from Monegasque institutions, attending the traditional Sunday evening mass at the Church of Saint Dévote on the 26th followed by the symbolic lighting fire to a wooden boat in the courtyard, a tradition that has endured since 1924 when Prince Louis II first introduced it.

The twins were spotted whispering to one another during the festivities, and the little princess was often seen hugging her brother in a clear show of solidarity.

The following day, as the Princely family were being photographed on the balcony of the palace whilst watching the processional, the adorably animated twins waved and smiled at the enchanted crowds, though admittedly the five-year-olds seemed a bit preoccupied at times. Prince Jacques was seen clutching his trademark tiny toys and Princess Gabriella played with a small donut which appeared to double as a peep hole in a pinch.

Their bemused parents looked on lovingly, as did the crowds, who can’t get enough of the pint-sized royals.

Prince Jacques had on a sombre dark coat to mark the occasion, and Princess Gabriella sported a stylish grey jacket covered in pretty spring flowers.

The family also attended the customary religious ceremony at the Cathedral, followed by a procession of penitents from the Archconfrérie de la Misericorde who presented relics to the Soveriegn Prince and his family on the Place du Palais.

A large crowd who had come to join in the celebrations were thrilled when the Princely family greeted them, the twins performing their duties spectacularly.

Saint Dévote was a 4th century Corsican martyr and is the patron saint of Monaco. Her lifeless body drifted from Corsica to the port of Monaco, where she was then properly interred. Since then, legends of flowers blooming before their season at the site of her tomb has flourished, adding to the mystic of her legend.

© Photos: Eric Mathon / Palais princier

Eating out without freaking out in MC

[caption id="attachment_20891" align="alignnone" width="640"]Digging inti bowl with quinoa, kale, chicken, sweet potato, zucchini & black beans Digging into a bowl with quinoa, kale, chicken, sweet potato, zucchini & black beans[/caption] Dining out used to be an excuse for me to eat unhealthy, mostly because I thought there were never wholesome alternatives on a menu. Since moving to Monaco, however, I’ve been eating out nearly on a daily basis and have had to find ways to eat out without freaking out. I have a gaggle of go-to eateries. I tend to hit Mozza (11 Rue du Portier) for the chicken and vegetables or for the Dover sole. When craving a good piece of meat, I’ll definitely head to BeefBar (42 Quai Jean-Charles Rey) and order their barbeque sauce mash on the side – not exactly the healthiest choice, so we’ll keep that between us. When I’m in the mood for fish with a view, I’ll go for the seabass at Horizon at the Fairmont (12 ave des Spélugues) or venture over to Anjuna in Eze (28 ave de la Liberté). Most often you’ll find me at Eqvita, Djokovich’s vegan restaurant 7 Rue du Portier, chomping down on a vegan burger with sweet potato fries or the sweet jacket potato with mushrooms. It’s always a toss-up between these two mouthwatering dishes. [caption id="attachment_20889" align="alignnone" width="640"]Burger at Eqvita Burger at Eqvita[/caption] With a little practice, I’ve developed some foolproof tips for enjoying eating out without going all out.
  1. Choose your restaurant wisely. Most restaurants offer a healthy option but when in doubt, check out the menu online before you go.
  1. Send back the breadbasket. I used to love bread and the only way I managed to get off it was to no longer have it in front of me. Not only does bread fill you up with empty calories, but worse, it causes a surge in blood sugar levels which will leave you craving more.
  1. Order water and drink 1 or 2 cups before the meal arrives. This way you’re not confusing your thirst with hunger thus reducing your chances of overeating.
  1. If you’re up for it, avoid alcohol all together but otherwise try to stick to one drink. Choose your preferred beverage and savour every drop, sipping slowly while making sure to alternate with sips of water. Alcohol is dehydrating so drinking water is also a sure way to avoid a hangover.
  1. If you feel like a starter, opt for mainly vegetables or some type of fish tartar or carpaccio.
  1. When choosing your main course, identify what protein you’re going to have first. Chicken, meat (preferably grass-fed), fish, seafood or a vegan source of protein – lentils, quinoa or chickpeas are all great choices.

Share your snaps of eating out in Monaco on Instagram and tag #maddywell #monacolife

  1. Go for something that’s preferably grilled or steamed, and stay away from any deep-fried foods. Avoid anything with heavy sauces or ask for it to be put on the side so that you can choose just to have a little of it. Alternatively, ask for olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper to flavour fish or ask for mustard if you’re having meat.
  1. Skip starches and double up on veggies instead. For example, if the fish you’ve chosen comes with rice or potatoes, ask them to be replaced with green beans, broccoli or whichever vegetable is in season instead. Aim to fill at least half your plate with a colourful range of seasonal vegetables. These are filled with vitamins and antioxidants that will keep you healthy and glowing.
  1. Try to stay away from pasta, potatoes and fries. These are nutritionally poor and don’t bring anything but empty calories, a surge in blood sugar levels and give something for your body to burn instead of burning fat.
[caption id="attachment_20890" align="alignnone" width="640"]Love this raw chocolate cake at Eqvita Love this raw chocolate cake at Eqvita[/caption]
  1. When you can, try to skip dessert and order a fresh mint tea instead. If you’re craving something sweet, ask for some fresh berries or a scoop of sorbet. Berries are full of vitamins and antioxidants and are low in sugar, while sorbet is a healthier version to ice cream as it contains some vitamins from the fruit, no diary and often less sugar. My personal favourite is coconut sorbet with dark chocolate sauce. It’s probably not the as healthy as having berries but it’s a good compromise and makes me feel like I’ve had something really indulgent even though it’s actually not that bad.
The key to eating out is pleasure. Eat slowly, enjoy your company and stop when you’re gently satisfied, around 80% full. I’m not very good at this because I love food so much but I remind myself that this will not be my last meal and that it’s worth keeping room for the next one … or for my coconut sorbet. Article first published August 27, 2017.Maddy is the Founder of Nutrition For Naughty People, aimed at helping individuals find a better balance between the things that keep them healthy and the things that make them happy! Any questions? mk@nutritionfornaughtypeople.com.

