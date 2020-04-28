The rise of digital health care

Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
1 new case of Covid-19 recorded on 27th April, bringing official total to 95 in Monaco: 42 cured, 2 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
The government has authorised doctors to tele-consult with patients in certain situations, allowing health care providers to perform a variety of tasks that don’t require face-to-face interaction.
Photo: Pixabay
Amazon announced Monday that they would keep distribution centre doors shut until 5th May after a judge in France rejected their appeal restricting deliveries during the Covid epidemic.
France’s Covid-19 Scientific Advisory Board has issued a series of recommendations for parents and students to try and keep schools as safe as possible when de-escalation starts in mid-May.
Every day at 10.30am, Monte-Carlo Ballet principal dancer Alessandra Tognoloni starts her morning quarantine class. She has a 1.5 square metre piece of linoleum to dance on – a gift from choreographer Jean-Christophe Maillot.
The government has authorised doctors to tele-consult with patients in certain situations, allowing health care providers to perform a variety of tasks that don’t require face-to-face interaction.