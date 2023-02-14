9 ° C
The Sea is Green: SBM launches cultural season with evening of art and gastronomy at the Hotel Hermitage

by: Elsa Carpenter
14/02/2023
the sea is green

A season of art de vivre begins on 11th March with a prestigious dinner recital, Musique de l’Eau, at the Hotel Hermitage.

The Winter Garden will host this exceptional night of culture – one that combines music with haute cuisine and an art exhibition – described by SBM as a “tribute to a more gentle way of life”.  

The event is entitled Musique de l’Eau and Monegasque pianist Stella Almondo is to perform while Michelin-starred chef Yannick Alléno will provide the gourmet accoutrements in the form of a four-course meal alongside a display of sea-themed creations by ceramist Jean Boghossian.  

Tickets to the event, which marks the beginning of SBM’s The Sea is Green programme, cost €410. Reservations are required and can be made here.  

 

Photo by Société des Bains de Mer

