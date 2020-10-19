The story behind exceptional new coin exhibit

Tuesday, October 20, 2020
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
3 new cases of Covid-19 on 19 Oct. in Monaco brings total to 268: 11 hospitalised - 4 residents, 4 in ICU - 2 residents, 38 home monitored, 222 healed, 1 resident death
The Museum of Stamps and Coins of Monaco will be hosting an exhibition of rare and beautiful old coins from the Levant, replete with archival documents and works from the period.
Photo: ‘The Phoenix’ of Honoré II, two known copies, struck for the Levant, thought to be made for the marriage of the future Louis I. Museum of Stamps and Coins and Cabinet of Medals in Marseille.
A new exhibit by French photographer Charles Fréger features the people of Monaco going about their everyday lives in the age of social distancing.
The Red and Whites played a tough match at home against Montpellier Hérault Sport Club which ended in a 1-1 draw and saw Montpellier playing much of the match one man down.
The reopening of Villa E-1027, designed by modernist Irish artist Eileen Gray, has been delayed as fundraising operations are launched to cover a blow-out in restoration costs.