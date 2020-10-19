Weather
3 new cases of Covid-19 on 19 Oct. in Monaco brings total to 268: 11 hospitalised - 4 residents, 4 in ICU - 2 residents, 38 home monitored, 222 healed, 1 resident death

The story behind exceptional new coin exhibit

The story behind exceptional new coin exhibit

By Stephanie Horsman - October 19, 2020

The Museum of Stamps and Coins of Monaco will be hosting an exhibition of rare and beautiful old coins from the Levant, replete with archival documents and works from the period.

From 22nd to 25th October, the Museum of Stamps and Coins of Monaco will display coins used for trade during the time of Monegasque Princes Honoré II, who reigned from 1604 to 1662, and his grandson Louis I, who reigned from 1662 to 1701. The two leaders opened up trade and commercial development with the Ottoman Empire, then called the Levant and now reduced to modern day Turkey, and these coins are some of the remnants of that successful time.

The story behind the coins is fascinating and hinges upon the beautiful Princess of Dombes, a first cousin of both Honoré II and the French King Louis XIV. The French Minister of Finance at the time was one Nicholas Fouquet. He suggested they use an image of the Princess on coins used for monetary transactions with other nations, notably those in the Levant.

When the Turks saw these coins, they were so infatuated that they overvalued them and paid up to two times their issue value, thus making them a commodity. As a result, when Honoré II’s grandson Louis I took over, he devised a scheme with the Genoese and Tuscan lords of the Ligurian Coast to mint millions of small silver coins, lesser in cost but similarly with the Princess’s image and called luigini. These “knockoffs” were then highly circulated, making the creators a tremendous amount of money. The Ottomans finally cottoned on and banned the circulation of these poor quality coins in 1669-70.

To see these pieces of history in real life, visit the Museum of Stamps and Coins of Monaco located at the Terraces of Fontvieille The doors are open from 9.30am to 5pm.

 

Photo: ‘The Phoenix’ of Honoré II, two known copies, struck for the Levant, thought to be made for the marriage of the future Louis I. Museum of Stamps and Coins and Cabinet of Medals in Marseille.

 

 

Acquittals in long-running Odeon Tower case

Local News Staff Writer -
IMG_5866No jail time will be served by any of the accused in the notorious “Clean Hands” case concerning corruption, fraud, and money laundering in the building of the Odeon Tower. The criminal court in Marseille announced on Wednesday, January 25, that neither Gerard Spinelli, the long-serving mayor of Beausoleil, nor the Marzocco brothers, Paolo and Claudio, both Monaco residents, will be punished for their alleged roles in the scandal. All three were acquitted of the charges. However, Lino Alberti, accused of being a middleman in another, separate case involving businesses in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, was sentenced to three years in jail, suspended, and fined €100,000. The two investigations together constituted the “Clean Hands” affair. The trial was held last November in Marseille after taking more than seven years to come to court. Shortly after the criminal investigation was launched in 2009, Mr Spinelli spent several weeks in jail on suspicion of receiving €60,000 from the Marzocco brothers not to make too big an issue of the fact that the Odeon Tower –built on the border of his commune – would put a considerable part of Beausoleil into semi-permanent shadow. After his acquittal on Wednesday, Mayor Spinelli said: “ It’s been seven years and two months that I’ve waited for this decision. Today, justice has been done.” He described the case as a “non-affair”. He also expressed the hope that the media would find the energy to report the facts in their duty to inform the public. READ MORE: At last, “Clean Hands” court case starts READ MORE: Tower case continues this week  

Repair work planned for Monaco Ville

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_4353" align="alignleft" width="300"]Image: Direction de la Communicaton Image: Direction de la Communicaton[/caption] The Urban Planning Department will start repair work on rue Marie de Lorraine and Town Hall Square in Monaco Ville from Monday, September 19. This project will continue in two phases until December 16. During the first phase of work traffic on rue Emile de Loth will be controlled by traffic lights, allowing residents to access the car park on this road. During the second phase, rue Marie de Lorraine will be controlled by traffic lights to allow traffic to flow both ways. More information can be obtained from amenagement@gouv.mc