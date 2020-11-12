Weather
10 ° C
10°C
Thursday, November 12, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

12 new cases of Covid-19 on 11 Nov. brings total to 524: 15 hospitalised - 9 resident, 4 residents in ICU, 101 home monitored, 390 healed, 1 resident death

 ‘The Syndicate’ filming in Monaco this week

 ‘The Syndicate’ filming in Monaco this week

By Stephanie Horsman - November 12, 2020

Popular BBC cat-and-mouse series The Syndicate started filming its fourth series in Monaco, bringing glamour as well as full safety precautions to the Principality.

Written by BAFTA-award winning writer Kay Mellor, The Syndicate is a UK drama series that sees each season “reset” with a different cast and scenario. It

is heading into series four with Line of Duty star Neil Morrissey appearing with an excellent ensemble cast including Taj Atwal (Line of Duty), Emily Head (The Inbetweeners), Katherine Rose Morley (Last Tango in Halifax), Kieran Urquhart (Vera) and Liberty Hobbs (Grey’s Anatomy).

This series starts with a group of co-workers who are all potentially about to lose their incomes when the kennel they work for is taken over by a large chain. In a desperate moment, they buy a lottery ticket and are delighted to find they hit the jackpot. Unfortunately, all is not as it appears and the co-workers must fight to see justice done, taking them from their working-class English homes to the glitz of Monaco.

“Monaco is an ideal place for someone who lives a normal life, far from everyone,” said John Bernard, the show’s producer, in an interview this week with Monaco Info. “There is luxury, money, and there is the Casino. They play the lottery and that is very important for them. Monaco has a stamp, as we say in English, of sophistication and tradition.”

The actual nuts and bolts of filming a series during Covid has been challenging and the producer said that it has been “difficult to continue to get my colleagues in England to come and do this shoot in the circumstances that we live at the moment, but the BBC still have a vision.”

The new series of The Syndicate is set to air in 2021.

 

Photo by the BBC for promotional purposes

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleInterview: Author and Art Collector Tiqui Atencio Demirdjian
Next articleOrange-zone Liguria now requires travel certificate

Editors pics

November 12, 2020 | Culture

Interview: Author and Art Collector Tiqui Atencio Demirdjian

'For Art’s Sake' by Tiqui Atencio Demirdjian is as much a window into the minds of the world's greatest art collectors, as it is a door into their elaborate homes.

0
November 11, 2020 | Local News

Limited edition ‘Monegasque’ red noses

Red Nose Day will take on a patriotic tone this year, as local charity Les Enfants de Frankie releases a limited number of red and white ‘noses’ for its popular fundraising campaign.

0
November 10, 2020 | Culture

Interview: Prima Ballerina Isabella Boylston 

In our new series we highlight the lives and artistic work of the Princess Grace Foundation-USA’s Award winners. This month’s exclusive interview: Isabella Boylston.

0
November 10, 2020 | Local News

Latest BeMed grants on offer

Monaco-based organisation BeMed is calling for the next round of projects that reduce plastic pollution in the Mediterranean to come forward for funding.

0

daily

November 12, 2020 | Local News

‘Galaxy of Happiness’ at MYS 2021

Cassandra Tanti

Anticipation is already building for the next MYS with news that the first ever Lithium Sulfur battery-powered luxury boat will be presented to the world.

0
November 12, 2020 | Local News

Orange-zone Liguria now requires travel certificate

Stephanie Horsman

As of Wednesday, the Liguria region of Italy has been placed on orange level vigilance, the country’s medium alert level. What does this mean for travellers from Monaco?

0
November 12, 2020 | Local News

 ‘The Syndicate’ filming in Monaco this week

Stephanie Horsman

Popular BBC cat-and-mouse series The Syndicate started filming its fourth series in Monaco, bringing glamour as well as full safety precautions to the Principality.

0
November 12, 2020 | Local News

Airport to improve passenger flow

Stephanie Horsman

Nice Airport wants to optimise passenger flow by using a new passenger monitoring system, boosting the security of travellers as they pass through the facility’s departure lounges.

0
MORE STORIES

Apr 10 & 11 – The Time...

Local News Staff Writer -
Tuesday 10 and Wednesday 11 April, 8.30 pm, Théâtre Princesse Grace Le temps qui reste (The Time Left) by Philippe Lellouche and featuring Philippe Lellouche, David Brécourt, Noémie Elbaz and Christian Vadim Information: +377 93 25 32 27

Princess Stephanie defends circuses after French ban

Local News Stephanie Horsman -
Princess Stephanie of Monaco, President of the Monte Carlo International Circus Festival, has spoke out against the recent French government ban on the use of wild animals in shows.