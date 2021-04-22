Weather
9 Covid cases 21 Apr, 8 hospitalised, 3 in ICU, 43 home monitored, 2,308 recoveries, 30 deaths, 63 incidence rate, 32% population vaccinated

The tastes of Latin America return

By Cassandra Tanti - April 22, 2021

Attention all Coya fans. The popular Latin American restaurant is kicking off its fourth season in Monte-Carlo on Friday and this year, there’s a new chef at the helm.

Since its opening in Monaco in 2018, Coya has carried the worldwide fame of this international brand, to the delight of guests.

From its terrace overlooking the bright Mediterranean Sea, tucked away in the gardens of Sporting Monte-Carlo, guests are invited to take a unique culinary journey to South America with a cuisine inspired by the original fusion food of Peru.

In addition to a redesigned restaurant, the kitchens at Coya are this year coming under the command Victoria Vallenilla. Originally from Venezuela, Chef Vallenilla learned the “Monte-Carlo” style of cooking at the Hermitage Hotel Monte-Carlo for three years, before embarking on the Coya Monte-Carlo adventure with the opening of the restaurant, driven by her desire to return to her roots and to magnify the flavours of her childhood. This talented chef with a big smile has evolved from Sous-Chef to Head Chef, adding a modern and flavoursome touch to the restaurant’s cuisine.

The restaurant is opened on Friday 23rd April for lunch only, progressing to lunch and dinner for the Historic Grand Prix of Monaco weekend this Saturday and Sunday.

Starting Monday 26th April, Coya will open to guests for lunch and dinner from Wednesday to Sunday.

For a stress-free experience, Coya Monte-Carlo has rolled out the Monte-Carlo Cares programme for the safety of its clients and employees. Certified by Bureau Veritas, this health plan ensures that Europe’s most exclusive destination is also the safest.

 

Photos provided by SBM Monte-Carlo

 

 

