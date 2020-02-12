Weather
Thursday, February 13, 2020

News

Monaco is set to undergo intense storms and blistering heat once again this year, according to Focus Météo.

The unstoppable Roca Team

By Stephanie Horsman - February 12, 2020

Roca Team has nabbed another victory at home in front of more than 200 fans, this time against Châlons-Reims Champagne Basketball on Tuesday night.

As Monaco Basketball plays to win, and win they do! In a very physical game against Châlons-Reims which saw both Eric Buckner and Will Yeguete with two fouls before the end of the first quarter, the Roca Team kept their offence as aggressive as their defence, though the game was evenly matched.

Early in the 2nd quarter, Buckner committed a third foul and was benched, but not before he helped put the team up by 30-24. Châlons-Reims played a very inside game, making it difficult for Monaco to keep too far ahead in the scoring, and by halftime, it was a tie at 43-43.

After play resumed, CCRB went on the attack, putting them four points up. It was at this critical moment that Norris Cole landed a three-point missile. This time the Roca Team wings and they made a huge push, scoring nine points in quick succession making it 52-47 in the 24th minute. Two minutes later Norris Cole made the difference by going for a superb “coast to coast” widening the gap to 58-49.

CCRB weren’t giving up, though. By the end of the third quarter, the lead shrunk to 64-60. It was now that Norris Cole went for it, and in just 10 minutes, scored an incredible 14 points. The Roca Team had the game all but sewn up, but this didn’t stop Dee Bost from landing two dazzling layups, ending the game with Monaco’s 28th straight win at home.

The final score was 88-74. Roca Team plays again on Valentine’s Day against Nanterre.

 

 

February 4, 2020

Interview: Georges Gambarini, Smart City Program Manager

Georges Gambarini talks about what it means to be a Smart City, why we need 5G, and the exciting new technology that is set to roll out in 2020.

January 29, 2020

Interview: Fabrice Marquet

Fabrice Marquet talks to Monaco Life about developing the Principality’s first ever business incubator MonacoTech and moving on to his next venture, Monaco Foundry.

January 28, 2020

The Princely Family celebrates Saint Dévote

HSH Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and the twins were front and centre at the Saint Dévote celebrations held earlier this week, with Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella sporting fashionable sunnies and charming the crowds.

January 24, 2020

Two new summer concerts revealed

Music superstars Black Eyed Peas and Steve Hackett – Genesis Revisited will be heading to Monaco to perform shows this summer, SBM has just announced.

February 13, 2020

Moët Hennessy goes ‘green’

Stephanie Horsman

Moët Hennessy has just announced they will be shifting to organic and sustainable practices, going so far as creating a ‘University of Living Soils’.

February 12, 2020

New police unit to improve quality of life

Cassandra Tanti

A new police unit has been introduced in Monaco and is tasked with easing traffic, controlling uncivil behaviour and fighting noise pollution.

February 12, 2020

Prince receives lifetime achievement award

Cassandra Tanti

Prince Albert II of Monaco has been honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award presented by American actress Uma Thurman.

February 12, 2020

Rolex Masters 2020 unveiled

Stephanie Horsman

A new and improved venue and firm commitments from the world’s top players forebodes an exciting time at the 114th edition of the Rolex Masters Tennis Tournament coming in April.

