The value of print

Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Culture
The number of people affected by Covid-19 has risen to 27 in Monaco
“Authenticity is invaluable; originality is non-existent.” While the very talented Jim Jarmusch may not be talking about art prints, this well observed statement rather beautifully captures a point often overlooked by art collectors.
From the Monaco Grand Prix boutique to Karl Lagerfeld’s mansion, it’s time to enjoy an afternoon out in Monaco without leaving your couch.
The 10th Monaco and Mediterranean International Meetings has brought together experts to discuss the conservation, reconstruction and rehabilitation of Mediterranean heritage.
Two eye-catching artworks have appeared in waters below the Yacht Club of Monaco. ‘The Twin Bottles: Message in a Bottle’ is a new installation, condemning the plastic pollution of our oceans.
A new 35-seat ‘Petite salle’ has been incorporated into the Institut Audiovisuelle for students and the general public to enjoy.