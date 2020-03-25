The value of print

RELATED ARTICLES

The very popular Russian photographer Igor Gueorguievskiy is exhibiting for the first time in France, from September 16 to 30 in Beaulieu-sur-Mer. His photos show Karelia, a severe and romantic region in the northwest of Russia, which is also his birthplace. The exhibition is part of the Year of Ecology in Russia and has received support from the Russian Centre for Culture and Science in Paris and organised by the Nereus-Art association, which uses the arts to raise public awareness of the environment. Mr Gueorguievskiy is a renowned scientific photographer with a strong commitment to environmental issues. In 2011, he won the National Landscape Contest in Moscow and was awarded the title of Best Landscape Photographer of the Year. Karelia is a region known for its beauty as well as for the richness of its flora and fauna. Through his work, Mr Gueorguievskiy expresses his talent as an artist to which is added his insight scientist and defender of the environment. He is a member of the Russian Geographical Society and of the Union of Russian Journalists, participating in cultural, charitable and scientific projects from the North West to the Russian Far East and participating in expeditions to the Far North. Chaired by Natalia Stevens, the Nereus-Arts association organises international cultural events and uses the arts as mediators to raise public awareness of the environment. The exhibition is open daily from noon to 6 pm.https://monacolife.net/?p=17068 https://monacolife.net/?p=15671