There’s a new bailiff in town

Friday, January 17, 2020
Rolling strike action in France continues to disrupt train services to and from Monaco
Monaco has a new bailiff, or huissier as known locally, who was sworn in earlier this week.
General crime rates in the Principality dropped by a significant 16% between the years 2016 and 2019, and street crime by an impressive 52%.
As part of the newly approved Palais Honoria housing project, a gantry will be installed above Boulevard de Belgique, creating temporary traffic impediments in the area.
Thomas Fouilleron, Director of Archives and Prince's Palace Library, and Colonel Tony Varo, Superior Commander of the Public Force, have been distinguished by the French High Authorities.