Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
light rain
9.1 ° C
11 °
2.8 °
76%
3.1kmh
75%
Wed
12 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
12 °
Sun
13 °
Tuesday, January 28, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Makeover of Casino Square to dramatically change the look of Monte Carlo

Thierry Neuville’s electrifying win at Monte-Carlo Rally

Thierry Neuville’s electrifying win at Monte-Carlo Rally

By Stephanie Horsman - January 27, 2020

Thierry Neuville has snatched victory from Toyota’s defending champ Sebastien Ogier in the 2020 World Rally Championship season-opening Monte-Carlo Rally which ended Sunday.

Neuville was on absolutely brilliant form, winning both stages of the first loop of the race, then beating Ogier by 1.4 seconds in the La Bollene Vesubie-Piera Cava race and following that with an exciting Wolf Power Stage win-by-a-whisper, making the Hyundi i20 driver the victor in all four stages of the day, and giving him his first WRC Monte-Carlo Rally win.

“We had an incredible feeling the last couple of days and we were able to catch back the time,” said Neuville after the win. “We have been chasing this win for a while but we showed our performance this weekend and it’s a great way to start the season.” 

Elfyn Evans went into the day in a solid second place, but fell behind the leader by over 11 seconds, and eventually came in a respectable third after his Toyota teammate.  

Sebastien Loeb had a disappointing day when his Hyundai i20 Coupe’s tire was wrecked during the final stage of the first loop. The best driver in WRC history, therefore, came in sixth overall after fourth place Esapekka Lappi and fifth place Kalle Rovanpera.

Defending champion Ott Tanak suffered a huge crash after he lost control of his Hyundai i20, the car cartwheeling before rolling several metres down an embankment. Tanak and co-driver Martin Jarveoja emerged unscathed from the shunt.

The race covered a total of over 304 kilometres and was raced from the 23rd to the 26th of January through a variety of challenging conditions. Starting at the Quai Albert 1er and ending at Casino Square, it spanned sixteen stages, some snow and ice covered.

 

Photo: Automobile Club of Monaco

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleAS Monaco loses to Strasbourg
Next articleGovernment urges travellers to avoid coronavirus-affected areas

Editors pics

January 24, 2020 | News

Two new summer concerts revealed

Music superstars Black Eyed Peas and Steve Hackett – Genesis Revisited will be heading to Monaco to perform shows this summer, SBM has just announced.

0
January 23, 2020 | News

Historic Monte-Carlo Rally returns for 23rd year

Just three days after the 88th Monte-Carlo Rally, competitors will gather for the 23rd Historic Monte-Carlo Rally, showcasing classic cars from between 1911 and 1980.

0
January 20, 2020 | News

Airport raises the bar in greenhouse goals

The Aeroports de la Côte d’Azur Group has revealed that it is two decades ahead of schedule in its ambitious plan to become 100% carbon-neutral, setting a precedent for the rest of the world.

0
January 16, 2020 | News

Interview: Olivier Wenden, Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Vice President

Despite setting his sights on diplomacy, the decision makers in Monaco had other ideas for Olivier Wenden.

0

daily

January 27, 2020 | News

Markets weekly

Cassandra Tanti

After a busy two weeks of quarterly corporate earnings data, this week has some key economic data points to watch out for.

0
January 27, 2020 | News

Thierry Neuville’s electrifying win at Monte-Carlo Rally

Stephanie Horsman

Thierry Neuville has snatched victory from Toyota’s defending champ Sebastien Ogier in the 2020 World Rally Championship season-opening Monte-Carlo Rally which ended Sunday.

0
January 27, 2020 | News

AS Monaco loses to Strasbourg

Stephanie Horsman

New head coach Robert Moreno is under pressure after Saturday’s 1-3 loss and has conceded that his team needs to “work hard to learn about defence in particular”.

0
January 27, 2020 | News

Council honours new police cadets

Cassandra Tanti

The National Assembly has welcomed the latest graduates to the Principality’s Police Force.

0
MORE STORIES

French voters make historic choice for change

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_15637" align="alignnone" width="640"]Marine Le Pen, President Front National. Photo: Global Panorama Marine Le Pen, leader Front National. Photo: Global Panorama[/caption] Results of the first round of the French presidential election held on Sunday showed "traditional left and right ruling parties kicked out of electoral race for first time since postwar period", with a duel between the National Front’s Marine Le Pen (21.4 percent) and centrist Emmanuel Macron (23.9 percent) set for the second round in two weeks, on Sunday, May 7. Monaco’s French electors have been called to vote at the Saint Charles School on avenue Saint Laurent. A total of 5,727 adults living in Monaco are entitled to vote in French polls, down by six percent since the last Presidential vote in 2012. Many of “Les enfants du pays” have lived for several generations in the Principality but are not Monegasque citizens. Over the years they have missed out on many of the advantages of being Monegasque while at the same time their loyalties do not necessarily and automatically lie with France. Their numbers have slowly declined, largely due to the high cost of housing. A symptom of this relative disaffection is the fact that voter turnout among this group is very low. Fewer than 50 percent of registered electors voted in 2012 (45.86 percent). Interestingly, the majority voted for outgoing President Nicholas Sarkozy, with almost 85 percent of the votes in the second round against Francois Hollande. It will be some time before their voting patterns are known for 2017. Article first published April 23, 2017.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=15431

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=12700
Mayoral re-election 2019.

Election of the Mayor and his aides...

Local News Staff Writer -
The members of the new Communal Council met in public session on April 16, 2019, at 11am, for the election of the Mayor, his Deputies and of a Communal Councillor who constitutes the new Municipality. This public Session took place in the Council Chamber of the Monaco City Council, in the presence of the highest representatives of the Institutions of the Principality. Mayoral re-election 2019. After the opening address of the oldest member, Claude Bollati, surrounded by the two youngest children - Chloé Boscagli Leclercq and Mélanie Flachaire - the Mayor and the Deputies were elected. Georges Marsan was re-elected Mayor of Monaco for a fifth consecutive term, and the Communal Council 2019/2023 was formed. In his first speech, Georges Marsan announced the formation of a new communal organisation around eight major themes, in addition to the traditional delegations. "These major themes will be the backbone of our mandate, so as to lead actions always better coordinated between the services, in accordance with the policy desired by the Communal Council, in accordance with the commitments made to the Monegasques," he said. Each of the eight major themes will be placed under the aegis of an elected representative: Camille Svara for the Social; Marjorie Crovetto Harroch for the Framework of Life, the Environment and Sustainable Development; Françoise Gamerdinger for Culture; Jacques Pastor for Heritage and Traditions; Nicolas Croesi for the Digital Transition; Jean-Marc Deoriti Castellini for Animation and Leisure; Chloé Boscagli Leclercq for Youth and finally Axelle Amalberti Verdino for the Development of Financial Resources. The Public Session continued with the vote of the Delegations and the appointment of the Members of the Commissions and Committees and then of the Full Members and Alternates in the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe. Before closing the meeting, the Mayor, prior to the vote on the financial management declaration, has listed the major projects for the 2019/2023 term: the new digital identity card; the exterior and interior renovation of the market hall of La Condamine; the creation of calcetto and padel fields as part of the restructuring of the Moneghetti Stadium; the new Media Library; the creation of the application "My City everyday"; the opening of three new crèches at Larvotto, Saint Roman and Moneghetti; a new digital version of telealarm; replacement of the entire fleet of 57 passenger shelters with smart travel shelters. At the end of the ceremony, the members of the Communal Council went to the Town Hall Square where "La Palladienne" and the Municipal Music were performed, then to the Wedding Hall to listen to the choir "U Cantin d'A Roca".