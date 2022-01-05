Third Covid death in five days

Another Covid-related fatality on Wednesday marks a grim start to the year for Monaco, with three deaths in just five days. Hospitalisations are also reaching critical point.

Health authorities reported the death of a 78-year-old resident on 5th January, just a day after the death of an 86-year-old on Tuesday 4th January. It follows the first Covid-related fatality of 2022, a 73-year-old, on 1st January.

It brings Monaco’s Covid death rate to 41 since the pandemic began, while 4,970 people have recovered from the virus in the Principality.

On Wednesday, the government also reported 95 new cases. Pressure is mounting on Monaco’s health system, with 43 Covid-positive patients being treated at the Princess Grace Hospital, including 17 residents, plus five other patients in ICU, all non-residents.

Meanwhile, 407 patients are being followed by the Home Monitoring Centre.

The latest incidence rate for the Principality is 1,270.