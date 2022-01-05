Weather
5 ° C
5°C
Thursday, January 6, 2022

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

95 Covid cases + 1 death 5 Jan, 43 hospitalised - 17 res, 5 in ICU, 407 home monitored, 4,858 recoveries, 41 deaths, 1,270 incidence rate, 66.7% vaccinated

Third Covid death in five days

Third Covid death in five days

By Cassandra Tanti - January 5, 2022

Another Covid-related fatality on Wednesday marks a grim start to the year for Monaco, with three deaths in just five days. Hospitalisations are also reaching critical point. 

Health authorities reported the death of a 78-year-old resident on 5th January, just a day after the death of an 86-year-old on Tuesday 4th January. It follows the first Covid-related fatality of 2022, a 73-year-old, on 1st January.

It brings Monaco’s Covid death rate to 41 since the pandemic began, while 4,970 people have recovered from the virus in the Principality.

On Wednesday, the government also reported 95 new cases. Pressure is mounting on Monaco’s health system, with 43 Covid-positive patients being treated at the Princess Grace Hospital, including 17 residents, plus five other patients in ICU, all non-residents.

Meanwhile, 407 patients are being followed by the Home Monitoring Centre.

The latest incidence rate for the Principality is 1,270.

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Sign up to our newsletter
Previous articlePhilippe Clement: “I am someone who wants to win everything”

Editors pics

October 11, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Monaco relaxes some Covid restrictions

Masks are no longer mandatory outdoors except in highly populated areas. The government has also announced that people over 65 can receive a third dose of the Covid vaccine.

0
September 2, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

MYS Series: The Superyacht Broker

Key to the success of the Monaco Yacht Show are the guys that shake down the deals and act as the bridge between the buyer and the seller - The Brokers. Meet Patrick Coote.

0
July 17, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

All the highlights from the Red Cross Summer Concert

It was an historic moment as Jamie Cullum took to the stage in the Place du Casino for the Red Cross Summer Concert on Friday night, watched on by the Princely family. 

0
June 28, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Population urged to take part in major Covid study

Monaco has launched a large-scale epidemiological study to determine how much of the population is protected against Covid-19, and free antibody tests are part of the programme.

0

daily

January 5, 2022 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Third Covid death in five days

Cassandra Tanti

Another Covid-related fatality on Wednesday marks a grim start to the year for Monaco, with three deaths in just five days. Hospitalisations are also reaching critical point. 

0
January 4, 2022 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

What’s new with the health pass from 10th January?

Stephanie Horsman

The rules for health passes are changing, again, with new regulations set to come into effect on 10th January that impact several areas.

0
January 4, 2022 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

84 students test positive in new self-test initiative

Stephanie Horsman

Covid continues to dominate as Monaco sees a record high incidence rate amidst a mass testing programme in schools and workplaces to try to slow the march of the virus as people return from the holiday break.

0
January 3, 2022 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

France cuts self-isolation period for the fully vaxed

Stephanie Horsman

Fully vaccinated people who test positive for Covid in France will now only be required to isolate for seven days rather than 10 in an effort prevent another halt to the economy.

0
MORE STORIES

Inside Artcurial’s winter auction

Monaco Life speaks to Artcurial Monaco Director Louise Gréther about this week’s winter auctions at the Hermitage Hotel.

Take the electric minibus straight to Larvotto...

Access to the newly opened Larvotto Beach complex just became a lot easier thanks to the introduction of a free electric shuttle service that will run all summer long.