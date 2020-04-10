Third Meeting of Joint Monitoring Committee

Friday, April 10, 2020
The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 has risen to 84 in Monaco: 5 cured, 11 hospitalised, 3 in ICU
The National Council and government have come together for the 3rd Joint Monitoring Meeting on Covid-19.
As lockdown continues, the fire brigade of Monaco is taking additional steps to ensure the rules of confinement are respected, notably by integrating a drone as part of its public safety repertoire.
The Assembly has unanimously re-elected Stéphane Valeri as President of the National Council, with Brigitte Boccone-Pagès remaining as Vice-President.
Two Monaco-based companies are doing their bit to help during the Covid-19 pandemic.
