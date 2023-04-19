This summer’s Jumping International de Monte-Carlo to champion AMADE

Between 29th June and 1st July, the best show jumpers in the world will descend on the Port Hercule for this year’s edition of the Jumping International de Monte-Carlo, with a special event for the benefit of AMADE a highlight.

It is one of the biggest events of the summer for Monaco and is an incredible sight to behold as the Port Hercule is transformed into a world class arena for the very best athletes and horses from the sport of show jumping. It’s also an event close to the hearts of the Grimaldi family, who have a long equestrian tradition.

This year’s edition coincides with the 60th anniversary of the Association Mondiale des Amis de l’Enfance, AMADE, and a special event for its benefit will be taking place on the opening day of action: the Longines Pro Am Cup.

The concept was created in 2010 by Charlotte Casiraghi, formerly a keen competitor in a number of show jumping competitions worldwide. Amateurs and professionals are paired up for the Longines Pro Am Cup and each of the pairs must defend the colours of a sponsor and engage in a relay course “specially designed to allow the two riders to express themselves and to ensure a very beautiful spectacle for the spectators”.

Beginning at 9.15pm, the Longines Pro Am Cup makes for an exceptional viewing experience as the horses and their riders race beneath the falling light.

Last year, a donation of €25,000 was made at the finish line in the form of a cheque handed to Princess Caroline of Hanover, AMADE’S president, by Diane Fissore, the organiser of the Jumping International de Monte-Carlo.

For the full Jumping International de Monte-Carlo schedule, please click here.

Photo credit: LGCT