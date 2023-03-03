This Week in Monaco Podcast: 2nd March

The Monaco Life journalists behind the headlines this week talk Monaco real estate, whisky investment and passion spending habits, binge watching Netflix’s new Drive to Survive series, Monaco football club management becoming a Russian family affair, and how we figured out which F1 drivers actually live in Monaco.

Featuring Editor in Chief: Cassandra Tanti, Editor and Journalist Elsa Carpenter, News and Lifestyle Journalist Stephanie Horsman, and Sports Journalist Luke Entwistle.

To listen to the podcast, simply click play in the box below…