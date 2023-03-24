16 ° C
Profile
Thousands of undeclared swimming pools in the south of France discovered by AI technology

Thousands of undeclared swimming pools in the south of France discovered by AI technology

by: Elsa Carpenter
24/03/2023
france swimming pool

More than €10 million in previously unpaid taxes have poured into state coffers following the discovery of thousands of undeclared and illegal swimming pools.

For a year beginning in October 2021, the Direction Générale des Finances Publiques (DGFIP) used artificial intelligence and satellite images to detect undeclared – and often illegally built – swimming pools in nine parts of France: Alpes-Maritimes, Var, Bouches-du-Rhône, Ardèche, Rhône, Haute-Savoie, Morbihan, Maine-et-Loire and Vendée.  

In total, 20,000 such swimming pools were detected in these areas. Just over 5,000 were uncovered in the French Riviera, while the Bouches-du-Rhône proved to be the biggest offender, with more than 7,000 slipping through the net of tax authorities until last year.  

Together these three departments, all found in Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, have added an estimated €4.8 million to state coffers since the pool owners in question began making the correct tax contributions. Overall, the amount generated by the scheme is in the region of €10 million.  

Three million private swimming pools in France 

France now has over three million private pools on its books, meaning just shy of 4% of households own pools. In some parts of the country, particularly in the PACA region, the percentage is much higher. The Var has over 100,000 private swimming pools – the largest concentration of any French department – while Roquefort-les-Pins in the Alpes-Maritimes is something of a hotspot for private swimming: for its 7,000 homes, there are 2,000 pools.  

 

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram. 

 

Photo source: Adheesha Paranagama for Unsplash

Most Popular

     
liam gallagher grasse
Liam Gallagher of Oasis snaps up Noel Edmonds’ villa in Grasse
      
esplanade des pecheurs
Monaco court turns down Pastor bid to halt Esplanade des Pêcheurs project
      
Forbes Monaco folds five years after launch in the Principality