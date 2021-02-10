Weather
Three-day test clearance continued

By Cassandra Tanti - February 10, 2021

The government has extended the support it will provide for employees in self quarantine for three days as they await the results of a PCR test.

As part of the fight against the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic, the Prince’s Government last month suspended the three-day waiting period in the event of a work stoppage for PCR screening.

The measure has now been extended to 28th February 2021.

It means that if an employee or civil servant of the Principality is asked to not work and self-isolate while they wait for the results of a PCR screening test, they will receive daily allowances by the CCSS or the SPME from the first day, guaranteeing 50% of their total daily salary.

According to the government, and depending on the provisions applicable in each company, the employer may also provide funds to fill the gap.

“The suspension of the waiting period makes it possible to support employees and civil servants in respecting the isolation measures that the loss of income suffered during this period could discourage,” said the government in a statement.

Monaco employees were requested to work from home from 8th February where the position allows.

 

