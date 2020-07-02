Weather
Friday, July 3, 2020

Three new cases of Covid-19 on 2 July brings total in Monaco to 106: 6 home monitored, 95 cured, 1 resident death

Three new Covid cases

Three new Covid cases

By Cassandra Tanti - July 2, 2020

A Charles III College student and two of his family members have tested positive for Covid-19, prompting a trace and test operation in Monaco.

The Monaco government revealed on Thursday 2nd July that one of the Principality’s young residents had returned a positive test for Covid-19 after being infected by a member of his family who had returned from a trip outside of Europe.

Another member of the same family has also since tested positive.

The student, in 6ème  at the Charles III College, and affected members of his family are self-quarantined in their home under the care of the Home Monitoring Centre.

The Health Department is now in the process of contacting and testing 11 classmates and five teachers who have been in contact with the student, although he is believed to have posed a “negligible risk” of contaminating others given the strict hygiene measures in play at the school, including the wearing of masks and social distancing.

“The risk of contamination is therefore very low,” said the government in a statement.

 

 

