Three new living projects for the disabled in the works

In order to meet the future needs of the Principality’s disabled, a trifecta of new projects were proposed by the government in a press conference held earlier this week.

Didier Gamerdinger, Counsellor Minister of Social Affairs and Health, met Monday at the Association Monégasque pour l’Aide et la Protection des Enfants Inadaptés (AMAPEI) with Ludmilla Raconnat Le Goff, Secretary General of the Department, and Jean François Calmes, President of AMAPEI Monaco to share future steps planned by the government to benefit the local mentally disabled population.

Of the several items discussed, space, ever an issue in Monaco, was at the top of the agenda. The estimate is that an additional 25 to 30 spots will be required in the coming years. As a result of this need, the government has decided to simultaneously implement three projects to fulfil requirements.

The first proposal is a structure in Monaco featuring several studio-type flats with common areas in the future Ida state housing development. Special educators and a social worker will be on-site to assist in the needs of the residents. The site, which is meant to be move-in ready in 2023, is expected to serve the duel purpose of housing and social inclusiveness.

The second site is a home in La Turbie which is scheduled to be delivered in 2022.

The third is a nursing facility for those disabled persons of advanced age to be created on a dedicated floor of the future Residence du Cap Fleuri in Cap d’Ail, with an expected opening in 2024.

“The implementation of true social inclusion is possible thanks to the collaboration of actors in the field such as AMAPEI,” said Didier Gamerdinger. “Today the Prince’s Government wishes to go further, with a model that promotes perfect integration in the city of people with disabilities and will give people another image of disability.”

AMAPEI was founded in 1966 by Dr Christian and Dr Mireille Calmes to provide help to mentally disabled persons and their families. The centre of activities has sat primarily at the Foyer de Vie Princess Stephanie located on the border with Cap d’Ail, which accommodates resident and national adults with disabilities.

