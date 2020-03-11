Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
broken clouds
12.6 ° C
15 °
10 °
82%
2.6kmh
75%
Fri
14 °
Sat
14 °
Sun
12 °
Mon
13 °
Tue
13 °
Thursday, March 12, 2020

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Monaco's 2nd case of Covid-19 has been confirmed, as authorities track patient's movements and contacts of the past few days

Three new living projects for the disabled in the works

Three new living projects for the disabled in the works

By Stephanie Horsman - March 11, 2020

In order to meet the future needs of the Principality’s disabled, a trifecta of new projects were proposed by the government in a press conference held earlier this week.

Didier Gamerdinger, Counsellor Minister of Social Affairs and Health, met Monday at the Association Monégasque pour l’Aide et la Protection des Enfants Inadaptés (AMAPEI) with Ludmilla Raconnat Le Goff, Secretary General of the Department, and Jean François Calmes, President of AMAPEI Monaco to share future steps planned by the government to benefit the local mentally disabled population.

Of the several items discussed, space, ever an issue in Monaco, was at the top of the agenda. The estimate is that an additional 25 to 30 spots will be required in the coming years. As a result of this need, the government has decided to simultaneously implement three projects to fulfil requirements.

The first proposal is a structure in Monaco featuring several studio-type flats with common areas in the future Ida state housing development. Special educators and a social worker will be on-site to assist in the needs of the residents. The site, which is meant to be move-in ready in 2023, is expected to serve the duel purpose of housing and social inclusiveness.

The second site is a home in La Turbie which is scheduled to be delivered in 2022.

The third is a nursing facility for those disabled persons of advanced age to be created on a dedicated floor of the future Residence du Cap Fleuri in Cap d’Ail, with an expected opening in 2024.

“The implementation of true social inclusion is possible thanks to the collaboration of actors in the field such as AMAPEI,” said Didier Gamerdinger. “Today the Prince’s Government wishes to go further, with a model that promotes perfect integration in the city of people with disabilities and will give people another image of disability.”

AMAPEI was founded in 1966 by Dr Christian and Dr Mireille Calmes to provide help to mentally disabled persons and their families. The centre of activities has sat primarily at the Foyer de Vie Princess Stephanie located on the border with Cap d’Ail, which accommodates resident and national adults with disabilities.

 

PHOTO: © Michael Alesi, Communication Department

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleRose Ball postponed due to Covid-19
Next articleThe mighty have fallen

Editors pics

March 2, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Keep calm and spoil yourself

I call my best medicine 'The three magic S’s: Sport, Salon, Spa!'

0
December 23, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Festive cocktails

Here are our top festive cocktail recipes that are sure to impress your guests - tried, tested and perfectly balanced. Make yours the best festive party this year!

0
December 3, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Digital health records soon available in Principality

Patients in Monaco will soon benefit from having their medical history stored in e-health records. EHRs, as they are otherwise known, are real-time, patient-centered records that make information available instantly and securely to authorised users.  The Government of Monaco and the French Ministry of Solidarity and Health recently met in Paris at the Delegation for European and International […]

0
November 29, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Princess for a night

Lifestyle contributor Isabella Marino takes us to the glamorous Princess Grace Foundation Awards Gala in New York. On 25th November, I was fortunate to attend the Princess Grace Awards Gala at the iconic hotel The Plaza. The setting was magical with a romantic red carpet and a photo wall with 65,000 fresh red roses! My […]

0

daily

March 11, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Government reveals latest protection measures

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco has stepped up efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19, enforcing strict controls at air and sea. It is also providing businesses hardest hit by the health crisis with zero rate loans. 

0
March 11, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Three new living projects for the disabled in the works

Stephanie Horsman

In order to meet the future needs of the Principality’s disabled, a trifecta of new projects were proposed by the government in a press conference held earlier this week.

0
March 2, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Keep calm and spoil yourself

Isabella Marino

I call my best medicine 'The three magic S’s: Sport, Salon, Spa!'

0
March 2, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Coronavirus latest and how will it end?

Cassandra Tanti

There are now seven positive cases of the coronavirus in the region. Amid a call for calm, we take a look at the latest controls by Monaco’s government and how the outbreak is likely to end.

0
MORE STORIES

Record watch sale to benefit Monaco association

The Only Watch biennial auction saw a staggering €35 million raised for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy research, with a one-off Patek Philippe prototype going for an incredible €28 million.

Watch collectors and philanthropists from around the globe gathered at the 8th edition of the Only Watch charity auction supporting the Monegasque Association Against Myopathies (AMM). The event was held in Geneva on 9th November, and record-breaking sales were made with the purchases of one of a kind luxury timepieces made by the finest manufacturers in the world.

This year’s €35 million in sales counts for half the total of all editions of this event combined.

[caption id="attachment_42045" align="alignnone" width="900"]The most expensive watch in the world sold at auction for the benefit of a Monegasque association The most expensive watch in the world sold at auction for the benefit of a Monegasque association[/caption]

The event was created as a labour of love by founder Luc Pettavino, whose son Paul suffered from, and succumbed to, the disease shortly before his 21st birthday.

99% of the proceeds from the auction go directly toward independent research projects aiming to put an end to Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a particularly destructive genetic disease which strikes one in 3,000 male births. There is no cure and the average life expectancy is 26, however thanks to new research - assisted by funds raised from the auction - strides have been made and many are now living into their 30s and 40s.

[caption id="attachment_42047" align="alignnone" width="900"] Prince Albert II of Monaco gave the opening address at the auction[/caption]

“I want to state how proud I am of the progress we’ve achieved thanks to our collective effort on Only Watch,” said HSH Prince Albert II, who lends his name and support to the auction. “Monaco has been the epicenter of this beautiful initiative, pioneering in innovative ways to fund research and have it move faster and further in a more collective way. And today, thanks to you, we are on the verge of clinical trials for a cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, with researchers working in symbiosis in Monaco, France and Switzerland, giving hope to thousands of boys and men around the world. (...) To all supporters of the cause, you have my gratitude.” 

[caption id="attachment_42044" align="alignnone" width="900"] Luc Pettavino[/caption]

Monegasque Association Against Myopathies has offered help to laboratories worldwide, exploring the most promising new treatments such as stem cell and gene therapies and antisense strategies, which in effect “rescue” mutated dystrophin genes.

 

Photos courtesy: Only Watch

Porcini mushroom features in holiday dessert of...

'Illusion' has been declared the flagship dessert of this year’s holiday season, created exclusively by the Hermitage Hotel’s pastry chefs led by Nicolas Baygourry.

A yearly competition, orchestrated by Director of Culinary Events Philippe Joannès, challenges all the pastry chefs under the auspices of the Société des Bains de Mer to offer up their most inventive and delicious creations for a blind tasting in which a victor is chosen. The winning dessert will then be available for all to savour at Monaco’s SBM restaurants from 9th December to 6th January 2020.  

Illusion, the winning selection, is a highly inventive dessert made with the most remarkable and unexpected main ingredient: Porcini mushroom. The Porcini is sautéed and mixed with over a kilo of chocolate, hazelnut crumble, hazelnut butter biscuit, jivara yuzu ganache and stewed passion-mango with Cotta Rican pepper.

This is the third time Mr Baygourry and his team have succeeded in the honour of be selected. They were also given the gold star in 2014 for their innovation dubbed Pavlova and again the following year for their Pavillions of Monaco Christmas log.  

A native of the Basque country, Mr Baygourry comes from a long line of bakers and discovered his passion for pastry whilst working alongside his father. After stints at the Chevre d’Or in Eze and Le Cinq at the Four Season Georges V in Paris, he came to Monaco in 2011 and found his new home at the Hermitage. His inventive flavour pairings and seasonal choices have made him a customer favourite during his years in the Principality.  

The price of the festive dessert is €75 and serves six to eight people. Individual portions can be had at the restaurants for €14. The dessert must be ordered 72 hours in advance.

   