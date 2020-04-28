Post-lockdown plan set in motion

Wednesday, April 29, 2020
1 new case of Covid-19 recorded on 27th April, bringing official total to 95 in Monaco: 42 cured, 2 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
The government has outlined its three-phase plan to pull the Principality out of lockdown, starting within the week.
The government revealed details of the plan on the evening of Tuesday 28th April, to take effect on 4th May. “The success of this of plan will depend on the vigilance and involvement of all and will be deployed only if the health situation changes positively,” said Health Minister Didier Gamerdinger.
The lifting of the lockdown will be based on 10 conditions:
This phase will involve the resumption of progressive and partial activity in schools, focusing on students with upcoming exams and on the condition of strict health standards, including mandatory masks for teachers and students, no school canteen, half classes and no sports classes.
High school students will be the first to return to classes on 11th May, followed by middle school students on 18th May, and finally primary school students on 25th May.
Kindergartens, crèches and academies/universities will remain closed.
From early June, and “only if the health conditions in the first two stages permit”, the government will consider, on a case-by-case basis, the reopening of:
A French laboratory has developed a blood test that is capable of determining a person’s level of immunity after contracting Covid-19. The test is being hailed as a “precious tool” in the lifting of lockdown measures.
The Princess Grace Hospital will resume emergency medical surgeries again from Monday 27th April as it transitions back to a pre-Covid system of operating.
Monaco has begun distributing 10,000 masks free of charge to residents in Monaco aged over 65 years.