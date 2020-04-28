Post-lockdown plan set in motion

The government has outlined its three-phase plan to pull the Principality out of lockdown, starting within the week.

The government revealed details of the plan on the evening of Tuesday 28th April, to take effect on 4th May. “The success of this of plan will depend on the vigilance and involvement of all and will be deployed only if the health situation changes positively,” said Health Minister Didier Gamerdinger.

The lifting of the lockdown will be based on 10 conditions:

the wide availability of hand sanitiser gel

regular disinfection of public passageways

the wearing of masks is highly recommended in public spaces and obligatory on transport and in shops

the wearing of gloves is not recommended

social-distancing will become the norm

plexiglass is recommended at store cashier points

permanent checks will be conducted to ensure businesses are complying with the rules

hair salons, dentists, and the like will be required to avoid waiting rooms

no public gatherings of more than five people

no reopening of sports spaces and playgrounds

Phase one: from 4th May

all shops can open on the basis of one person per four square metres

places of worship, but only with social distancing and masks

hair salons, well-being institutions and the like can open only by appointment

private and public construction sites will be able to operate

retail sales will commence, with queue control

resumption of normal bus services

ban on cruise ships

travel allowed for private boats

a return to work for the Public Service, but telework and remote video conferencing will still be encouraged

Phase two: 11th May

This phase will involve the resumption of progressive and partial activity in schools, focusing on students with upcoming exams and on the condition of strict health standards, including mandatory masks for teachers and students, no school canteen, half classes and no sports classes.

High school students will be the first to return to classes on 11th May, followed by middle school students on 18th May, and finally primary school students on 25th May.

Kindergartens, crèches and academies/universities will remain closed.

Phase three: June

From early June, and “only if the health conditions in the first two stages permit”, the government will consider, on a case-by-case basis, the reopening of:

restaurants and coffee shops

gaming rooms

exhibition halls

theatres

sports activities, particularly individual outdoor sports

beaches and swimming pools

gym

Photo: © Communication Branch / Manual Vitali