Wednesday, April 29, 2020

1 new case of Covid-19 recorded on 27th April, bringing official total to 95 in Monaco: 42 cured, 2 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

Post-lockdown plan set in motion

By Cassandra Tanti - April 28, 2020

The government has outlined its three-phase plan to pull the Principality out of lockdown, starting within the week.

The government revealed details of the plan on the evening of Tuesday 28th April, to take effect on 4th May. “The success of this of plan will depend on the vigilance and involvement of all and will be deployed only if the health situation changes positively,” said Health Minister Didier Gamerdinger.

The lifting of the lockdown will be based on 10 conditions:

  • the wide availability of hand sanitiser gel
  • regular disinfection of public passageways
  • the wearing of masks is highly recommended in public spaces and obligatory on transport and  in shops
  • the wearing of gloves is not recommended
  • social-distancing will become the norm
  • plexiglass is recommended at store cashier points
  • permanent checks will be conducted to ensure businesses are complying with the rules
  • hair salons, dentists, and the like will be required to avoid waiting rooms
  • no public gatherings of more than five people
  • no reopening of sports spaces and playgrounds
Phase one: from 4th May
  • all shops can open on the basis of one person per four square metres
  • places of worship, but only with social distancing and masks
  • hair salons, well-being institutions and the like can open only by appointment
  • private and public construction sites will be able to operate
  • retail sales will commence, with queue control
  • resumption of normal bus services
  • ban on cruise ships
  • travel allowed for private boats
  • a return to work for the Public Service, but telework and remote video conferencing will still be encouraged

Phase two: 11th May

This phase will involve the resumption of progressive and partial activity in schools, focusing on students with upcoming exams and on the condition of strict health standards, including mandatory masks for teachers and students, no school canteen, half classes and no sports classes.

High school students will be the first to return to classes on 11th May, followed by middle school students on 18th May, and finally primary school students on 25th May.

Kindergartens, crèches and academies/universities will remain closed.

Phase three: June

From early June, and “only if the health conditions in the first two stages permit”, the government will consider, on a case-by-case basis, the reopening of:

  • restaurants and coffee shops
  • gaming rooms
  • exhibition halls
  • theatres
  • sports activities, particularly individual outdoor sports
  • beaches and swimming pools
  • gym

 

Photo: © Communication Branch / Manual Vitali

 

 

