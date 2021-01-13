Weather
12 ° C
12°C
4°C
Sunny
Wednesday, January 13, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

26 new Covid cases on 12 Jan. brings total to 1,092: 16 hospitalised: 8 resident + 9 in ICU: 6 resident, 124 home monitored, 900 recoveries, 7 deaths

Through the lens: Monaco’s biodiversity

Through the lens: Monaco’s biodiversity

By Cassandra Tanti - January 13, 2021

An exhibition by photographer JC Vinaj is putting on display the riches of Monaco through its flora and fauna in Principality of Monaco – Biodiversity under high surveillance.

JC Vinaj has captured the natural beauty of Monaco on film and is now sharing his works with the public. In a joint venture between the artist and the Department of the Environment, Vinaj’s photos will be on display at the Galerie du Pêcheur until 23rd February.

In his exhibition, entitled Principality of Monaco – Biodiversity under high surveillance, the artist celebrates Monaco’s many species of animal and plant life in their natural environment.

The photos will also be released as a book this year so those unable to attend the exhibit can still enjoy the beauty of Monaco in pictures. The book includes a preface by Prince Albert II who reminds us, “Biodiversity is essential for the natural development of all ecosystems.”

He goes on to say, “For several years, the Principality has focused on deepening knowledge of its land and sea biodiversity. It is essential to understand the mechanisms governing ecosystems to elaborate on conservation strategies and adopt safeguards in a Monegasque context.”

 

Photo by JC Vinaj

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleSix Nations postponement looms large

Editors pics

January 12, 2021 | Culture

Interview: Olivia Dorato, Monaco’s rising star

We catch up with young Monegasque Olivia Dorato to talk about her brave decision to move away from a predictable life in law to the uncertain and exciting world of a singer/songwriter.

0
January 12, 2021 | Local News

Prince highlights Med initiatives at Paris summit

Prince Albert has addressed world leaders at the One Planet Summit in France’s capital, saying that the preservation of seas and forests is the preservation of humanity.

0
January 11, 2021 | Business & Finance

CSM signs finance deal with coral molecule maker

The CSM has become the first public entity to take an interest in a private company, signing a financial deal with startup Coraliotech for its work applying coral molecules to human health.

0
January 8, 2021 | Local News

Prince Albert: “This is not the America I know”

Prince Albert says that President Trump “has to be held accountable” for his role in the riots at the United States Capitol that left five dead, including a police officer.

0

daily

January 13, 2021 | Local News

Through the lens: Monaco’s biodiversity

Cassandra Tanti

An exhibition by photographer JC Vinaj is putting on display the riches of Monaco through its flora and fauna in Principality of Monaco - Biodiversity under high surveillance.

0
January 13, 2021 | Local News

Six Nations postponement looms large

Stephanie Horsman

Talks will be held next week to decide the fate of this year’s Six Nations rugby tournament as France raises concerns about the potential spread of the new UK variant of the Covid virus.

0
January 12, 2021 | Local News

Covid-19: Monaco records another death

Cassandra Tanti

Authorities have reported a new Covid-related death in the Principality, the fourth Monegasque to succumb to the virus since the beginning of the new year.

0
January 12, 2021 | Local News

What is the Blue Fund?

Cassandra Tanti

Businesses looking for a digital overhaul will have up to 70% of the project paid for by the government in a recovery package designed to help companies reach their digital potential.

0
MORE STORIES

Thurs Jan 19-Sun Feb 5, Exhibition of...

Local News Staff Writer -
Theme "Recreation" presented by the Organising Committee and the Association of Friends of the Circus (A.M.A.C.). Information: +377 92 05 90 00

Monaco tops list of millionaires

[caption id="attachment_1516" align="alignleft" width="213"]Photo: FuFu Wolf Photo: FuFu Wolf[/caption] Another study ranking the number of millionaires per national population has ranked Monaco first, with almost one in three inhabitants classed as a millionaire. Swiss banking centres Zurich and Geneva came second and third in the rankings. The survey findings, revealed by Spear’s magazine and WealthInsight, show London has moved up to fifth overall, with one in 29 inhabitants named as millionaires. Edinburgh has the UK’s second-highest density of millionaires, with one in sixty-seven inhabitants deemed to have this net worth. Meanwhile, Dublin has been ranked 10th on the list of European cities with most millionaires per capita, with one in 40 people living in the city a millionaire. Head of WealthInsight, Oliver Williams, said Dublin has a higher density of millionaires than many other European capitals, including Paris, Madrid, Berlin and Moscow. “London’s financial strength has also seen it rise through the rankings: it now boasts more millionaires per head than Frankfurt despite being the second most populous city on the list after New York,” he added. Monaco’s millionaires continue to grow in number, up by six percent since the last ranking two years ago. SOURCES: Irish Times and local reports