Through the lens: Monaco’s biodiversity

Wednesday, January 13, 2021
26 new Covid cases on 12 Jan. brings total to 1,092: 16 hospitalised: 8 resident + 9 in ICU: 6 resident, 124 home monitored, 900 recoveries, 7 deaths
Photo by JC Vinaj
An exhibition by photographer JC Vinaj is putting on display the riches of Monaco through its flora and fauna in Principality of Monaco - Biodiversity under high surveillance.
Talks will be held next week to decide the fate of this year’s Six Nations rugby tournament as France raises concerns about the potential spread of the new UK variant of the Covid virus.
Authorities have reported a new Covid-related death in the Principality, the fourth Monegasque to succumb to the virus since the beginning of the new year.
Businesses looking for a digital overhaul will have up to 70% of the project paid for by the government in a recovery package designed to help companies reach their digital potential.