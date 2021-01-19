Ticket sales for Rolex Masters postponed

Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
28 new Covid cases on 19 Jan. brings total to 1,240: 36 hospitalised: 16 resident + 10 in ICU: 4 resident, 114 home monitored, 1,036 recoveries, 9 deaths
Organisers of the 114th Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters are “hopeful” the event will go ahead in April, despite delaying ticket sales for the popular tennis tournament.
The Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, a yearly staple of the spring sporting season in the Principality, is scheduled for 10th to 18th April.
In a statement shared on its social networks, the Monte-Carlo Country Club said the tournament will have “undoubtedly limited public access” this year.
It also said it had to delay the opening of its ticket office because of the “current unfavourable health situation”. Tickets for the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters were due to go on sale on Tuesday 19th January.
Though no new date has been offered, the organisers have said: “We hope to be able to give you more positive news very shortly, and at present encourage you to consult our website and social networks for updated information.”
Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters past champions include Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Fabio Fognini. Winners enjoy prize money in the vicinity of €1 million, and even the runner up pulls in almost €500,000 making it a big draw for top players from around the world.
“We remain hopeful that we can welcome you to the Monte-Carlo Country Club as of 10th April 2021, for the 114th edition of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters,” concluded the tournament organisers.
The government has reported the death of an 87-year-old woman with Covid-19, marking the 9th coronavirus fatality in Monaco since the pandemic began and the 6th since the new year.
Monaco’s Antonio Salvatore has gained a Michelin star for the five-table fine dining restaurant he created less than 12 months ago in the middle of a worldwide pandemic.
The first regatta of the year in the Principality was won by an Italian team captained by Claudia Rossi on the Petite Terrible-Adria Ferries at the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series.