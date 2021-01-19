Weather
28 new Covid cases on 19 Jan. brings total to 1,240: 36 hospitalised: 16 resident + 10 in ICU: 4 resident, 114 home monitored, 1,036 recoveries, 9 deaths

Ticket sales for Rolex Masters postponed

By Cassandra Tanti - January 19, 2021

Organisers of the 114th Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters are “hopeful” the event will go ahead in April, despite delaying ticket sales for the popular tennis tournament.

The Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, a yearly staple of the spring sporting season in the Principality, is scheduled for 10th to 18th April.

In a statement shared on its social networks, the Monte-Carlo Country Club said the tournament will have “undoubtedly limited public access” this year.

It also said it had to delay the opening of its ticket office because of the “current unfavourable health situation”. Tickets for the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters were due to go on sale on Tuesday 19th January.

Though no new date has been offered, the organisers have said: “We hope to be able to give you more positive news very shortly, and at present encourage you to consult our website and social networks for updated information.”

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters past champions include Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Fabio Fognini. Winners enjoy prize money in the vicinity of €1 million, and even the runner up pulls in almost €500,000 making it a big draw for top players from around the world.

“We remain hopeful that we can welcome you to the Monte-Carlo Country Club as of 10th April 2021, for the 114th edition of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters,” concluded the tournament organisers.

 

 

Editors pics

January 18, 2021 | Local News

Stéphane Valeri: 80,000 vaccinations is our goal

National Council President Stéphane Valeri is calling on all residents and workers in Monaco to be vaccinated as soon as possible, to put a “definitive end to this terrible pandemic".

0
January 17, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Vaccination campaign: who’s in round two?

Close to 2,400 elderly residents and health workers have been vaccinated against Covid-19. The next stage begins on Tuesday, targeting people in two more vulnerable categories.

0
January 13, 2021 | Culture

Crucial funding continues for Monaco’s main cultural centre

The Grimaldi Forum’s largest sponsor, CMB, has renewed its partnership for 2021, securing a world-class cultural programme for the year including the Alberto Giacometti summer expo.

0
January 12, 2021 | Local News

Prince highlights Med initiatives at Paris summit

Prince Albert has addressed world leaders at the One Planet Summit in France’s capital, saying that the preservation of seas and forests is the preservation of humanity.

0

daily

January 19, 2021 | Local News

New Covid resident death in Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

The government has reported the death of an 87-year-old woman with Covid-19, marking the 9th coronavirus fatality in Monaco since the pandemic began and the 6th since the new year.

0
January 19, 2021 | Local News

Salvatore awarded Michelin star in first year

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco’s Antonio Salvatore has gained a Michelin star for the five-table fine dining restaurant he created less than 12 months ago in the middle of a worldwide pandemic.

0
January 19, 2021 | Local News

Ticket sales for Rolex Masters postponed

Cassandra Tanti

Organisers of the 114th Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters are “hopeful” the event will go ahead in April, despite delaying ticket sales for the popular tennis tournament.

0
January 19, 2021 | Local News

Female skipper takes the win

Stephanie Horsman

The first regatta of the year in the Principality was won by an Italian team captained by Claudia Rossi on the Petite Terrible-Adria Ferries at the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series.

0
Prime Minister confirms France vulnerable

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_962" align="alignleft" width="255"]Manuel Valls ©Jackolan1 Manuel Valls ©Jackolan1[/caption] French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Sunday that France remains a top target for Islamist terrorists. “The threat is at its maximum, as we have seen in recent days, in recent times and even as we speak,” the head of government said several days after the discovery of a car loaded with gas cylinders in the centre of Paris and the arrest of several suspects. He added that the security forces dismantle terror cells every week. “This week, at least two attacks were foiled,” he revealed. Valls said that the number of radicalised individuals in France known to the authorities has been revised upwards to 15,000 from 10,000. “We have nearly 700 French jihadists and residents in France who are currently fighting in Iraq and Syria,” he said, adding that this figure included “275 women and dozens of children”. In Iraq and Syria, 196 French jihadists and residents have been killed to date, according to the Prime Minister. Meanwhile, presidential hopeful Nicolas Sarkozy told the Journal de Dimanche newspaper that the government is not doing enough to counter the terror threat.

Tues. May 16 – Picnic Music: Mathieu...

Local News Staff Writer -
Tuesday 16 May, 12.15 pm, Monaco Multimedia Library - José Notari Sound Library: Picnic Music: Mathieu Boogaerts solo in concert in 2002, on the big screen. Information: +377 93 30 64 48