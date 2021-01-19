Ticket sales for Rolex Masters postponed

Organisers of the 114th Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters are “hopeful” the event will go ahead in April, despite delaying ticket sales for the popular tennis tournament.

The Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, a yearly staple of the spring sporting season in the Principality, is scheduled for 10th to 18th April.

In a statement shared on its social networks, the Monte-Carlo Country Club said the tournament will have “undoubtedly limited public access” this year.

It also said it had to delay the opening of its ticket office because of the “current unfavourable health situation”. Tickets for the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters were due to go on sale on Tuesday 19th January.

Though no new date has been offered, the organisers have said: “We hope to be able to give you more positive news very shortly, and at present encourage you to consult our website and social networks for updated information.”

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters past champions include Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Fabio Fognini. Winners enjoy prize money in the vicinity of €1 million, and even the runner up pulls in almost €500,000 making it a big draw for top players from around the world.

“We remain hopeful that we can welcome you to the Monte-Carlo Country Club as of 10th April 2021, for the 114th edition of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters,” concluded the tournament organisers.