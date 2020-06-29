Weather
A new case of Covid-19 on 27 June brings total in Monaco to 103: 3 home monitored, 95 cured, 1 resident death

Tickets go on sale for Herculis meeting

By Cassandra Tanti - June 29, 2020

The Monaco Athletics Federation has announced that fans can now purchase tickets for the upcoming Herculis EBS meeting, set to be Monaco’s first major event since the lockdown was ordered in March.

Organisers revealed on Monday that spectators are able to book their tickets for the evening of Friday 14th August at Louis II for the highly anticipated meeting.

Despite the global crisis, the federation says it has managed to confirm the participation of reigning world champions Joshua Cheptegei – winner of the 2019 Diamond League over 5, 000m, Sifan Hassan – winner of the Diamond League 2019 over 1,500m and 5,000m, Yulimar Rojas – quadruple world champion in the triple jump, and the French hurdler Pascal Martinot-Lagarde – bronze medalist at the Doha World Championships and French record holder in the 110m Hurdles.

The Monaco Athletics Federation is expecting “many other champions” to join them in the coming weeks to participate in the Monaco stage.

The meeting will offer 13 events: Women – 100m, 400m, 1,000m, 5,000m, Triple Jump, High Jump. Men: 200m, 800m, 1,500m, 5,000m, 110m hurdles, 3,000m steeplechase, and Pole Vault.

Tickets are priced between 10€ and 50€.

The organisers say the highest health measures will be adhered to for the event: “In close collaboration with the Monegasque public authorities, Wanda Diamond League and World Athletics, the organisation works to ensure the best level of health security for the public and the athletes while offering a very high level of competition.”

The French Athletics Federation announced on 26th June that the meeting in Paris, rescheduled for 6th September, had been cancelled.

 

Photo: Yulimar Rojas, © P.Fitte

 

 

Editors pics

June 26, 2020 | Local News

Cycling just got a whole lot easier in Monaco

Monaco is upping the ante in soft mobility, creating a new track for bikes and e-scooters linking Fontvieille to Port Hercule via the tunnel under the Rock.

0
June 24, 2020 | Local News

Pictures: Princely family enjoys St. John’s Day celebrations

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella have joined their parents Prince Albert and Princess Charlene on the Palace balcony for the annual St. John’s Day celebrations. 

0
June 18, 2020 | Business & Finance

Government extends financial aid 

The Prince's Government has taken new steps to support businesses in Monaco affected by the Covid-19 crisis and to help save jobs.

0
June 18, 2020 | Local News

€300 fine for discarding masks in public

People caught littering masks and other Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) in public face a €300 fine as the Monaco government steps up efforts to combat the latest scourge on the environment.

0

daily

June 29, 2020 | Local News

Tickets go on sale for Herculis meeting

Cassandra Tanti

Fans can now purchase tickets for the upcoming Herculis EBS meeting, set to be Monaco’s first major event since the lockdown was ordered in March.

0
June 29, 2020 | Local News

Supreme Court reject’s judge’s final appeal

Stephanie Horsman

The Monegasque Supreme Court has denied a final appeal by French Judge Edouard Levrault who believed he was unfairly terminated when his contract was not renewed in Monaco last year.

0
June 29, 2020 | Local News

Artist Alan Walsh opens chic new gallery

Stephanie Horsman

The Monaco Grand Prix may have been cancelled this year however fast living British artist Alan Walsh gives us an opportunity to still celebrate the prestigious event in his new gallery on Rue Grimaldi. 

0
June 29, 2020 | Local News

Monaco’s tree treatment begins

Cassandra Tanti

The Principality has embarked on a campaign to protect its pines and palms from aggressive insects, including processionary caterpillars.

0
MORE STORIES

Venues open doors for Heritage Day

Local News Staff Writer -
palaisprincierThis Sunday, September 25, provides a fantastic opportunity for members of the public to access a range of venues in Monaco as part of National Heritage Day. The richness and diversity of the Principality will be on show with the theme “The Sacred Heritage of Monaco”. The Town Hall will be open from 10 am until 5 pm, at the Place de la Mairie on the Rock, with a tour of rooms including the council chamber, the marriage hall, and the Mayor’s office. Also offering free entry will be the Chapelle de la Visitation in Monaco Ville. Other venues open to the public include the École Supérieure d’Arts Plastiques, Pavillon Bosio, 1, avenue des Pins, Monaco Ville; Academie Rainier III (registration necessary); Saint-Nicholas Church, with two organ and choral recitals, at 11:30 am and 5 pm; and  the Jardin Exotique and the observatory grotto, from 9 am to 7 pm, where students of the Académie Rainier III will perform a concert at 11 am and 3 pm. This is an exceptional opportunity for those interested in the breadth and depth of Monaco’s cultural life. A full program can be found online.

Mon. Jan 22 – Photographic Ballads presented...

Local News Staff Writer -
Monday 22 January, 7 pm, Monaco Multimedia Library – Louis Notari Library Photographic Ballads presented by Adrien Rebaudo Information: +377 93 30 64 48