Tickets go on sale for Herculis meeting

The Monaco Athletics Federation has announced that fans can now purchase tickets for the upcoming Herculis EBS meeting, set to be Monaco’s first major event since the lockdown was ordered in March.

Organisers revealed on Monday that spectators are able to book their tickets for the evening of Friday 14th August at Louis II for the highly anticipated meeting.

Despite the global crisis, the federation says it has managed to confirm the participation of reigning world champions Joshua Cheptegei – winner of the 2019 Diamond League over 5, 000m, Sifan Hassan – winner of the Diamond League 2019 over 1,500m and 5,000m, Yulimar Rojas – quadruple world champion in the triple jump, and the French hurdler Pascal Martinot-Lagarde – bronze medalist at the Doha World Championships and French record holder in the 110m Hurdles.

The Monaco Athletics Federation is expecting “many other champions” to join them in the coming weeks to participate in the Monaco stage.

The meeting will offer 13 events: Women – 100m, 400m, 1,000m, 5,000m, Triple Jump, High Jump. Men: 200m, 800m, 1,500m, 5,000m, 110m hurdles, 3,000m steeplechase, and Pole Vault.

Tickets are priced between 10€ and 50€.

The organisers say the highest health measures will be adhered to for the event: “In close collaboration with the Monegasque public authorities, Wanda Diamond League and World Athletics, the organisation works to ensure the best level of health security for the public and the athletes while offering a very high level of competition.”

The French Athletics Federation announced on 26th June that the meeting in Paris, rescheduled for 6th September, had been cancelled.

Photo: Yulimar Rojas, © P.Fitte