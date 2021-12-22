Weather
3 ° C
3°C
Wednesday, December 22, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

61 Covid cases 21 Dec, 16 hospitalised - 5 res, 6 in ICU - 2 res, 239 home monitored, 4,120 recoveries, 37 deaths, 814 incidence rate, 65% vaccinated

Tickets now on sale for new Wizz Air routes

Tickets now on sale for new Wizz Air routes

By Stephanie Horsman - December 22, 2021

Hungarian airline company Wizz Air has announced four new routes from Nice Côte d’Azur Airport, including two new destinations, for the upcoming year.

Nice Côte d’Azur airport is France’s second busiest. It is no wonder, then, that airlines take full advantage of expanding out of this dynamic hub.

Wizz Air is the latest to do so, announcing on 21st December that tickets are now on sale for the four new destinations the company has on offer. Two of the destinations on the cards for travellers are new. The first is Tirana, the capital of Albania, which will be available from 28th March 2022, and the second is Cluj, in northwest Romania, which starts service from 1st August.

As of 29th March, an additional flight to both Belgrade and Naples will be available.

“In the current context, the announcement by Wizz Air of the opening of four new destinations is a strong signal of the airline’s confidence in the attractiveness of our territory. It is part of a buoyant dynamic, marked by the return of many air routes, in particular the transatlantic long-haul routes,” said Franck Goldnadel, Chairman of the Executive Board of the Airports of the Côte d´Azur.

Wizz Air is a Hungarian airline based out of Budapest. The airline serves many European destinations, as well as some in the Middle East and North Africa. The company currently offers flights to Austria, Bulgaria, Hungary, Lithuania, Moldova, Poland, Romania and Italy from Nice.

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Sign up to our newsletter
Previous articleMonaco-made polar e-explorer starts service at South Pole
Next articleOver 200 cancer specialists meeting in Monaco

Editors pics

December 22, 2021 | Local News

Tickets now on sale for new Wizz Air routes

Hungarian airline company Wizz Air has announced four new routes from Nice Côte d’Azur Airport, including two new destinations, for the upcoming year.

0
December 22, 2021 | Local News

Princess shares illustrated Christmas portrait on social media

The annual Christmas portrait of the Princely family was revealed on Tuesday by Princess Charlene on her Instagram page, showing a stylised illustration of the family next to a Christmas tree.

0
December 18, 2021 | Local News

Monaco Experiences: Alba truffle menu by Antonio Salvatore

There are few experiences as luxurious as indulging in an entire Michelin starred menu dedicated to the rare and delectable Alba truffle.

0
December 18, 2021 | Local News

Charles Leclerc: Season in review

We look back at Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc's consistent, but often unspectacular, F1 season and examine what it means for the Monegasque's year ahead.

0

daily

December 22, 2021 | Local News

Over 200 cancer specialists meeting in Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

The 15th Monegasque Cancer Biennial will be held in January, with doctors, researchers and professors coming together to talk about the latest advances in oncology, haematology and pharmaceuticals.

0
December 22, 2021 | Local News

Tickets now on sale for new Wizz Air routes

Stephanie Horsman

Hungarian airline company Wizz Air has announced four new routes from Nice Côte d’Azur Airport, including two new destinations, for the upcoming year.

0
December 22, 2021 | Local News

Monaco-made polar e-explorer starts service at South Pole

Stephanie Horsman

Venturi has delivered the first electric polar exploration vehicle to its destination at the Princess Elisabeth Antarctica Station, giving teams an eco-friendly mode of transport to carry out their missions.

0
December 22, 2021 | Local News

ASM v Rennes preview: The supporters’ match

Luke Entwistle

AS Monaco’s final match of 2021 has been dedicated to the fans, with youngsters and fan groups invited to support the side in their difficult tie against Rennes on Wednesday night.

0
MORE STORIES

Princes present as Monaco and Sweden sign...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_23358" align="alignnone" width="640"]Marie-Pierre Gramaglia with Karonila Skog. Photo: Charly Gallo/DC Marie-Pierre Gramaglia with Karonila Skog. Photo/ Charly Gallo/DC[/caption] A follow-up dialogue at the United Nations Oceans Conference, held in New York last June, was held at the Yacht Club of Monaco on Friday, October 13. "Connecting and protecting our seas: initiatives in the Baltic and the Mediterranean" took place in the presence of HSH Prince Albert, and HRH Prince Carl Philip of Sweden, and representatives of Sweden in France and Monaco. As part of this event organised by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, a Declaration of Cooperation was signed by Marie-Pierre Gramaglia, Minister of Environment, Public Works Urban Development, and her Swedish counterpart, Karolina Skog. This agreement confirms the determination of the two states to broaden their commitment to the oceans, to encourage the sharing of experiences on existing solutions and to develop concrete initiatives. The better sharing of information and know-how in order to work for the preservation of the Baltic Sea and the Mediterranean Sea are prioritised. The agreement also aims to encourage academic, business and civil society actors to develop dialogues and deepen cooperation. At the end of the day, Minister Gramaglia concluded: "This meeting made it possible, for the first time, to address issues of pollution, overfishing and the effects of climate change, which affect to varying degrees all the seas on our planet, to focus attention on the oceans, to point out what affects them, with a particular focus on the Baltic Sea and the Mediterranean Sea bordering our respective countries. It also gave me the opportunity to strengthen the links between the Principality of Monaco and the Kingdom of Sweden, to recall our joint commitment to the implementation of the United Nations 2030 targets to conserve and sustainably exploit the oceans, seas and marine resources.” Monaco and Sweden share a strong commitment to support the implementation of the sustainable development objective No. 14 (ODD 14) agenda of the United Nations in 2030. As a reminder, more than 90 percent of human-made greenhouse gas emissions since the 1950s have been absorbed by the oceans.

READ ALSO Recharge your laptop by pedalling at train station

[caption id="" align="alignnone" width="850"]recharge, mobile, laptop, trainstation Recharge your laptop by pedalling WeBike at the train station[/caption]
Phones

Monaco Telecom meets tourist challenge

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_1506" align="alignleft" width="300"]Photo: Roland Tanglao Photo: Roland Tanglao[/caption]

BillRun Technologies Ltd., a billing company based in Tel Aviv, specialising in open source and cloud solutions, has set up an advanced billing system for Monaco Telecom (MT). The financial scope of the project is in the order of several hundred thousand dollars.

The Principality welcomes more than 300,000 tourists per year, one-third of which are business tourists, i.e. those attending conferences and meetings. This demographic constraint is a challenge for MT, which chose BillRun to implement its new complete solution for billing and customer service, following the success of BillRun as part of the implementation of its billing system in Golan Telecom Tel Aviv.

Martin Péronnet, General Director of Monaco Telecom, says, “We are driving a profound transformation of our IT tools, moving from an inherited and complex system that was multi-operator and very expensive in CAPEX/OPEX with a simple, fully open-source system.”

Mr Pérronet, who was Marketing Director at ‪Bouygues Telecom before joining MT in 2009, adds, “This is probably one of the very first times in the world an incumbent operator offering a complete solution for B2B and B2C telecommunication services for mobile, fixed, TV, voice, data and hosting has accomplished such a transformation. Our goal over time is to control all the developments internally to reduce our IT costs by 75 percent, and provide an effective, simple and flexible system to our customers.”

BillRun was chosen as a Monaco Telecom partner because “BillRun represents one of the best open-source billing systems, and we have achieved all B2C in a year and a half”.

Ofer Cohen, CEO of BillRun, says, “This is the first project carried out by Israel and this has involved a reassessment and full integration of the central system and ancillary systems MT BillRun.”

The first phase involved implementing the BillRun billing systems and CRM at MT for VoIP (Internet telephony) and broadband while the second phase implemented these applications in the mobile environment and VoD (Video on Demand), Mr Cohen goes on to explain: “The development was conducted in collaboration with IT and development teams at MT. BillRun team managed the migration of the obsolete proprietary system of the company to an open-source architecture, including training and knowledge transfer. This highly complex project of involved close collaboration between several teams of both companies, and the system has been fully operational since May 2015, to great customer satisfaction.”

“By using an open-source system,” explains Cohen, “it means that MT is no longer tied to a particular supplier. Further to our success with MT, we intend to develop BillRun’s international activities.”

 