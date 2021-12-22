Tickets now on sale for new Wizz Air routes

Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Hungarian airline company Wizz Air has announced four new routes from Nice Côte d’Azur Airport, including two new destinations, for the upcoming year.
Nice Côte d’Azur airport is France’s second busiest. It is no wonder, then, that airlines take full advantage of expanding out of this dynamic hub.
Wizz Air is the latest to do so, announcing on 21st December that tickets are now on sale for the four new destinations the company has on offer. Two of the destinations on the cards for travellers are new. The first is Tirana, the capital of Albania, which will be available from 28th March 2022, and the second is Cluj, in northwest Romania, which starts service from 1st August.
As of 29th March, an additional flight to both Belgrade and Naples will be available.
“In the current context, the announcement by Wizz Air of the opening of four new destinations is a strong signal of the airline’s confidence in the attractiveness of our territory. It is part of a buoyant dynamic, marked by the return of many air routes, in particular the transatlantic long-haul routes,” said Franck Goldnadel, Chairman of the Executive Board of the Airports of the Côte d´Azur.
Wizz Air is a Hungarian airline based out of Budapest. The airline serves many European destinations, as well as some in the Middle East and North Africa. The company currently offers flights to Austria, Bulgaria, Hungary, Lithuania, Moldova, Poland, Romania and Italy from Nice.
BillRun Technologies Ltd., a billing company based in Tel Aviv, specialising in open source and cloud solutions, has set up an advanced billing system for Monaco Telecom (MT). The financial scope of the project is in the order of several hundred thousand dollars.
The Principality welcomes more than 300,000 tourists per year, one-third of which are business tourists, i.e. those attending conferences and meetings. This demographic constraint is a challenge for MT, which chose BillRun to implement its new complete solution for billing and customer service, following the success of BillRun as part of the implementation of its billing system in Golan Telecom Tel Aviv.
Martin Péronnet, General Director of Monaco Telecom, says, “We are driving a profound transformation of our IT tools, moving from an inherited and complex system that was multi-operator and very expensive in CAPEX/OPEX with a simple, fully open-source system.”
Mr Pérronet, who was Marketing Director at Bouygues Telecom before joining MT in 2009, adds, “This is probably one of the very first times in the world an incumbent operator offering a complete solution for B2B and B2C telecommunication services for mobile, fixed, TV, voice, data and hosting has accomplished such a transformation. Our goal over time is to control all the developments internally to reduce our IT costs by 75 percent, and provide an effective, simple and flexible system to our customers.”
BillRun was chosen as a Monaco Telecom partner because “BillRun represents one of the best open-source billing systems, and we have achieved all B2C in a year and a half”.
Ofer Cohen, CEO of BillRun, says, “This is the first project carried out by Israel and this has involved a reassessment and full integration of the central system and ancillary systems MT BillRun.”
The first phase involved implementing the BillRun billing systems and CRM at MT for VoIP (Internet telephony) and broadband while the second phase implemented these applications in the mobile environment and VoD (Video on Demand), Mr Cohen goes on to explain: “The development was conducted in collaboration with IT and development teams at MT. BillRun team managed the migration of the obsolete proprietary system of the company to an open-source architecture, including training and knowledge transfer. This highly complex project of involved close collaboration between several teams of both companies, and the system has been fully operational since May 2015, to great customer satisfaction.”
“By using an open-source system,” explains Cohen, “it means that MT is no longer tied to a particular supplier. Further to our success with MT, we intend to develop BillRun’s international activities.”