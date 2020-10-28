Moi(s) sans Tabac, the government campaign to help people stop smoking, is back for its fifth year and aims to make quitters out of smokers this November.

Once again, Monaco is joining the French government for Moi(s) sans Tabac, a “collective challenge” to encourage and support all smokers in the process of quitting smoking.

Starting on 1st November and running for one month, smokers are asked to stop lighting up with the aide and support of non-smoking loved ones, others in the programme and health professionals.

This year’s extraordinary circumstances means the process will be slightly different, and therefore remote awareness actions will be in effect in accordance with Covid restrictions, but with no less help than in previous years.

The 40-day programme is free of charge and can be sent to smokers by e-mail or post, offering daily step-by-step procedures on how to succeed. In the kit are daily motivators and tips to make the journey as easy as possible. To date, there are more than 88,000 people participating in the event.

It is recommended that those going on the programme contact their doctor or a tobacco specialist in advance to create a personalised quitting strategy that will be suited best to each individual. Additionally, the Princess Grace Hospital will be offering free tobacco consultations by calling +377 97 98 97 41.

Nearly 54% of the French population are smokers and deaths related to smoking equal more than 73,500 people in France each year. Smoking is not only harmful to health but also to the environment. It is estimated that 27,139 tonnes of cigarette butts and empty packets wind up as toxic trash in France every year.

For more information on the programme and to download the free app, go to https://www.tabac-info-service.fr/je-me-fais-accompagner/je-telecharge-l-appli or dial 3989 to speak to a tobacco specialist and get started.