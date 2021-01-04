Time to dump the drooping tree?

There will be a dozen points located throughout the Principality where people can drop off their real Christmas trees again this year for authorities to turn into compost.

As every year, the Municipal Council is partnering with the Department of Urban Planning and the SMA to recycle used Christmas trees in Monaco.

Several drop-off areas will be established in the Principality until 29th January to prevent the trees from ending up abandoned on the streets or cluttering garbage bins.

The drop-off zones will be located at Place Saint Nicolas; Place Sainte Devote; Promenade Honoré II (in front of the Apolline Gardens); Alée Saint John Paul II; Esplanade Albert I (opposite the Casino supermarket); Avenue Princess Grace (opposite No. 31); Boulevard du Larvotto (before the intersection on rue du Portier); Vallon La Rousse (kids garden); Place des Moulins; Pont Sainte Devote; Place Saint Charles; Boulevard de Belgique (Bosio bus stop).

The free deposit is exclusively reserved for used Christmas trees.

Photo source: Mairie de Monaco