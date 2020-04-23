Weather
Friday, April 24, 2020

Time to scale up

By Cassandra Tanti - April 23, 2020

As the world celebrates the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the organisers of this year’s Transition Forum have announced that this, the third edition, will take place entirely online over the course of a month.

The Transition Forum was launched under the High Patronage of HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco in 2018, becoming a new global platform to accelerate the transition towards a clean future across all sectors and industries. The event is normally held in the Principality each June, attracting hundreds of global influencers, decision makers and innovators.

Given the current coronavirus crisis, the event will not go ahead as planned, however organisers will be hosting a series of inspiring and interactive online discussions around the topic of scaling up climate action.

“The current Covid-19 crisis is a harsh reminder of how the health of people and the health of our planet are interconnected, and of the need to rethink our business models and lifestyles,” say organisers. “It is more important now than ever to accelerate the transition to a resilient, sustainable and inclusive future.”

The 2020 edition of the Transition Forum will be completely online, connecting digitally with global business leaders, innovators and visionaries to turn insights into collective action.

The forum will feature five live sessions with inspiring talks from world-class speakers and dynamic panel discussions with global innovators, leaders and visionaries.

There will also be interactive Q&A and breakout sessions for participants to exchange ideas and turn insights into action.

And finally, the forum will offer one-on-one networking opportunities via a dedicated event platform during and after each live event.

Kicking off on Thursday 28th May (CEST), the forum will run over the course of a month, with different topics covered weekly: food, housing, mobility, and production and consumption.

Registration for the Transition Forum opens soon. Stay tuned to Monaco Life for updates.

 

 

