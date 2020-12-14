‘Tis the season…

Monday, December 14, 2020
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
0 new Covid cases on 13 Dec. brings total to 668: 6 hospitalised, 3 resident + 2 in ICU, 1 resident, 31 home monitored, 596 recoveries, 3 deaths
Faced with a possible blowout in Covid cases when holiday travellers return to Monaco, the government is offering free PCR tests without prescription to make sure as many people as possible are screened this festive season.
The government released a statement on Monday acknowledging that the end of year period is synonymous with holidays outside of the Principality, and “strongly recommends” that those concerned be tested on their return.
“The virus remains very active in many regions of Europe, and social interactions and travel greatly promote its spread. This risk of spread is accentuated by the cold and wet winter weather conditions which keep the virus strong,” said the government.
To counteract the impact of this possible increase in cases, the government will provide free testing at the Léo Ferré National Screening Centre with no prescription required.
The tests will be available for all students and residents returning to Monaco from abroad – including France – from Wednesday 16th December. Employees will also have access to the tests from 21st December.
To schedule an appointment, people should contact the Covid-19 Call Centre at 92 05 55 00.
“This screening will reassure the people who will benefit from it,” said the government. “More generally, it will allow health authorities to check the virological status of the population and ensure that re-entry can take place under the best possible conditions.”
Photo source: Pixabay
The Grimaldi Forum is now equipped with new machines that can disinfect all types of face masks and small objects in minutes, extending their lifespan and helping to reduce PPE waste.
AS Monaco lost by one goal to Olympique de Marseille on Saturday, however they were saved from a total shutout by a late game Wissam Ben Yedder goal.
As the holidays approach, many people are wondering if they can make a run into Italy for shopping or to see loved ones. Here is the rundown on what is and isn’t allowed.
At the season ending F1 race in Abu Dhabi, Lewis Hamilton had a “very bad day”, Charles Leclerc buried the hatchet with Sebastian Vettel, and Max Verstappen stepped up his game.