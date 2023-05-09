Top Marques Monaco 2023: Highlights and new additions revealed

The countdown is on for the world’s most luxurious supercar show, Top Marques Monaco, which is this year shooting for the stars with some exciting new reveals.

There is just under a month until the 18th edition of Top Marques Monaco, the world’s most luxurious supercar show, but excitement is already mounting.

While tourists in the Casino Square on Tuesday were treated to a snippet of what’s to be on show in June at the Grimaldi Forum, the press and guests gathered inside the Casino de Monte-Carlo to hear what’s on this year’s agenda.

It was confirmed that the 2023 edition of Top Marques Monaco will be amongst the most thrilling to date, with exceptionally rare hypercars and classic cars on show, as well as the worldwide launch of an electric rover heading for the Moon.

Top Marques returns to Monaco from 7th to 11th June with an extraordinary line-up of the world’s most iconic supercars from yesterday, today and tomorrow – for sale and ready to drive home.

It will feature six world-first reveals, test drives of the finest machines and more than 100 exhibits from the world’s most luxurious brands.

World launches

Top Marques is synonymous with exciting world-first unveilings, and this year the show will see the launch of the nanoFlowcell, the first 100% electric, no battery roadster.

There will also be two Ford Broncos straight from Florida, the first public showing of Venturi’s Flex lunar rover that will be launched into space onboard SpaceX in 2026, and the IR8 Tribute supercar by Dallara Stradale. The sixth and final unveiling remains ‘Top Secret’.

Among the other top brands to be featured are Porsche, Audi, Devinci, Maserati and Aston Martin.

Innovative technology will also be on show by visionaries such as Matador MH2, with their hydrogen concept car, and Nemo 2, the 100% electric submersive.

New this year: Monaco Car Auctions

The first sale organised by the newly launched Monaco Car Auctions will take place on 8th June. The auction will be exclusively dedicated to the Ferrari brand, with both cars and automobilia set to go under the hammer.

Classic cars return

After a successful inaugural edition in 2022, Boutsen Classic Cars led by Thierry Boutsen will take centre stage in the cars of yesteryear section. They will be joined by Classic 4 You, DPM Motors and a Bugatti Royale, on loan from the National Automobile Museum of Mulhouse and the Collection of Cars of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco. Meanwhile, two Benetton F1 cars driven by Schumacher during his first F1 wins will be on show and for sale.

Entertainment

Ambassador GMK (Georges Maroun Kikano), France’s number one automotive influencer, revealed that a competition will be held this year, titled Car Spotters’ Awards, inviting people to submit their favourite photos and videos of cars, and a lotto in which the winners will receive a pair of limited edition Nike shoes. There will also be Lego workshops for the kids to create their favourite cars, and a design competition for young car designers.

Security and safety a top priority

It was also mentioned during Tuesday’s press conference that Monaco’s Public Security will be out in force to ensure speed limits and respectable behaviour are adhered to. On the spot fines of €300 will be issued for those who fail to comply, and cars will be impounded for five days.

Tickets for Top Marques Monaco

Day passes for Thursday 8th and Friday 9th June are priced at 80€. Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th June are 40€. VIP passes are 150€. Tickets are on sale at ww.topmarquesmonaco.com.

Photo above: The hydrogen concept carMatador MH2, courtesy Top Marques