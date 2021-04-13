Weather
6 ° C
6°C
Tuesday, April 13, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

2 Covid case 12 Apr, 18 hospitalised, 6 in ICU, 48 home monitored, 2,247 recoveries, 30 deaths, 121 incidence rate, 31.48% population vaccinated

Top Marques postponed for 3rd time

Top Marques postponed for 3rd time

By Stephanie Horsman - April 13, 2021

Organisers of the hugely popular local event Top Marques have made the decision to cancel this year’s show and return in June 2022 for what it hopes will be favourable post-Covid conditions.

In the third rejiggering of dates this year, the organisers of the Top Marques Monaco announced on Tuesday that the show will be pushed from September 2021 to 8th to 12th June 2022.

“It has obviously been a difficult decision to make, but as it stands, conditions are not in place today for the event to be held with total peace of mind,” Salim Zeghdar, CEO of Top Marques said in a statement. “The lack of visibility and international restrictions still in effect have forced us to reluctantly postpone the 17th edition of Top Marques Monaco until next year.”

The postponement is a disappointment to visitors and a blow to the Principality, as the event is a big drawcard, bringing with it large international crowds, good press and a lot of money. But organisers are looking at the setback as a positive, allowing things to settle down on the health front to allow a more “normal” post-Covid environment.

“This new date will allow us to welcome our exhibitors and our visitors, many of whom come from abroad, in the best possible conditions,” Zeghdar said.

“My team and I are already working on the organisation of what we hope will be an exceptional edition. We are looking forward to promoting the luxury transport industry and its innovations throughout the Principality and beyond. We are preparing a number of surprises, as well as working on several novelties for the event, it’s going to be an amazing celebration of the automobile.”

Top Marques has been a Monaco staple since its first edition back in 2004. Called “the most exclusive automobile show in the world” by the New York Times, it is an annual luxury and supercar event attended by many of the car industry’s heaviest hitters.

The event features not just one-of-a-kind gems, but is also a showcase for innovative vehicles that may just turn into the cars of tomorrow.

Ticket holders can seek reimbursement from the same channels that tickets were purchased through, namely FNAC Spectacles or direct from the Grimaldi Forum.

 

Photo by Alexander Migl, via Wikimedia Commons

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleWhite Card campaign draws global attention
Next articleExcitement set to return to Monaco with Historic GP

Editors pics

April 13, 2021 | Local News

Nice shuttle to start trial in August

The long-awaited shuttle boat between Nice and Cap d’Ail will begin this summer, transporting workers wishing to avoid heavy traffic jams and crowded trains during their daily commute.

0
April 12, 2021 | Local News

Monaco to host world’s first streaming festival

The Principality will roll out the red carpet for the pioneering new Monaco Streaming Film Festival this summer, drawing industry heavyweights for a dynamic “festival-meets-summit”.

0
April 9, 2021 | Local News

“We are preparing for every possible scenario”

With just weeks to go until the Monaco GP, we talk to one of the most successful F1 events organisers, Sonia Irvine, about how she's planning to pull off the most uncertain GP in history.

0
April 7, 2021 | Local News

Rosberg X Racing makes history as first Extreme E winner 

Nico Rosberg’s team has won the first ever Extreme E electric off-road racing series in Saudi Arabia, with Johan Kristoffersson and Molly Taylor at the wheel.

0

daily

April 13, 2021 | Local News

Nice shuttle to start trial in August

Cassandra Tanti

The long-awaited shuttle boat between Nice and Cap d’Ail will begin this summer, transporting workers wishing to avoid heavy traffic jams and crowded trains during their daily commute.

0
April 13, 2021 | Local News

White Card campaign draws global attention

Stephanie Horsman

This year’s White Card campaign has been another huge success, reaching over 170 million people with its inspiring stories, including one from former Olympian Prince Albert.

0
April 12, 2021 | Local News

Monaco to host world’s first streaming festival

Cassandra Tanti

The Principality will roll out the red carpet for the pioneering new Monaco Streaming Film Festival this summer, drawing industry heavyweights for a dynamic “festival-meets-summit”.

0
April 12, 2021 | Local News

Monaco creates short May break

Stephanie Horsman

The government has taken on the advice of the parents’ association and will offer students three additional vacation days in May to make up for the abrupt change in the spring break.

0
MORE STORIES

At last, “Clean Hands” court case starts

Local News Jean-Paul Goodwin -
odeontowerAlmost seven years to the day since a series of arrests in the Alpes-Maritimes in an affair known as “Clean Hands”, eleven defendants appeared in court in Marseille on Monday to face charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering. Among those charged is the serving mayor of Beausoleil, the French municipality bordering Monaco, who is facing prosecution for accepting a bribe emanating from the developers of the Odeon Tower, the Principality’s tallest building that borders Beausoleil. Gérard Spinelli, the 62-year-old head of the town council, is suspected of having made a pact with the two brothers Claudio and Paolo Marzocco, to play down the fact that the tower would have a negative impact on his own constituents close to the building. In 2009 the 170-metre tall tower was still a hole in the ground. The alleged facilitator of the bribe, said to be in the region of €60,000, is Ange-Romeo Alberti, usually known as Lino. According to sources close to the prosecution, it was through him that the Marzocco brothers concluded the pact with Gérard Spinelli, “a friend of 30 years” of Lino Alberti. Mr Spinelli spent several weeks in jail after his arrest in 2009, and was re-elected mayor in May 2014 for a further six years. The trial continues. READ ALSO: Arrests in Belgium in Monaco corruption case  

Town Hall to get a face lift

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_23124" align="alignnone" width="1000"]Photo: Mairie de Monaco Photo: Mairie de Monaco[/caption] Monaco Town Hall is about to be renovated extensively in order to restore its former splendour and offer better facilities to the thousands of people who visit the historic site each year. The last week of October will mark the start of the work, which will be divided into different phases and last until spring 2018. The redevelopment project, initiated in 2015, has a dual objective: to create a dynamic and homogeneous space in order to give a "monumental" visual dimension while respecting the fact that the building has not undergone any renovation work since the Nineties. Bathed in light and harmoniously symmetrical, the main hall will be more spacious and functional. Elegant and soft, the luminous shades selected for the wall coverings will be enhanced by the frosted Calacatta marble floor. On the ceiling, the gilding will be preserved and careful plaster stucco on the wall will conserve the historic building’s patrimonial feel. Throughout the duration of the work, the reception will remain open to the public and the provision of communal services will be maintained. From mid-January until the end of the work, the Civil-Nationality service will be transferred to the Council Chamber with direct access from outside. During this period, the meetings of the Communal Council will be held in the Wedding Hall. In addition, marriages will continue to be celebrated normally in the Town Hall.

READ ALSO Work begins on Christmas lights

[caption id="attachment_22959" align="alignnone" width="1412"]Christmas light installation begins. Photo: Mairie de Monaco Christmas light installation begins. Photo: Mairie de Monaco[/caption]