Top Marques postponed

Monaco’s annual luxury car show, Top Marques, has been postponed from June to September, with organisers citing health and safety reasons.

Monaco’s love affair with cars is well-known and well-documented. Part of this affair culminates in the yearly classic and super car showcase, Top Marques.

The event was originally scheduled for 9th to 13th June, but organisers announced on Monday that they have decided to postpone until 1st September “because of the ongoing health situation and absence of any visibility in the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“The Top Marques team has been working very hard over recent months on our 17th edition, and we look forward to welcoming you to Monaco in September 2021. Many surprises will await you there,” said Salim Zeghdar, CEO of Top Marques Monaco, in a statement on the event’s website.

Opening day, Wednesday 1st September, will feature a “preview” cocktail evening where people can check out the latest and greatest from industry heavy-hitters such as Pagani, Koenigsegg, Apollo, Dallara, McLaren, Ferrari, Aston Martin and other supercar constructers from around the globe.

New for 2021 will be a hall entirely dedicated to classic sportscars from the 1950’s to 90’s.

Photo of Top Marques 2019 by Monaco Life