Tuesday, January 12, 2021

News

Breaking News

13 new Covid cases on 11 Jan. brings total to 1,070: 17 hospitalised: 11 resident + 9 in ICU: 6 resident, 116 home monitored, 883 recoveries, 6 deaths

Top Marques postponed

By Stephanie Horsman - January 12, 2021

Monaco’s annual luxury car show, Top Marques, has been postponed from June to September, with organisers citing health and safety reasons.

Monaco’s love affair with cars is well-known and well-documented. Part of this affair culminates in the yearly classic and super car showcase, Top Marques.

The event was originally scheduled for 9th to 13th June, but organisers announced on Monday that they have decided to postpone until 1st September “because of the ongoing health situation and absence of any visibility in the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“The Top Marques team has been working very hard over recent months on our 17th edition, and we look forward to welcoming you to Monaco in September 2021. Many surprises will await you there,” said Salim Zeghdar, CEO of Top Marques Monaco, in a statement on the event’s website.

Opening day, Wednesday 1st September, will feature a “preview” cocktail evening where people can check out the latest and greatest from industry heavy-hitters such as Pagani, Koenigsegg, Apollo, Dallara, McLaren, Ferrari, Aston Martin and other supercar constructers from around the globe.

New for 2021 will be a hall entirely dedicated to classic sportscars from the 1950’s to 90’s.

 

Photo of Top Marques 2019 by Monaco Life

 

 

MORE STORIES

Suicide at Monaco station

Local News Staff Writer -
garemc2A 62-year-old resident of Menton was declared dead just after 10 am Monday after throwing himself in front of a train at Monaco Monte-Carlo station. Eyewitnesses report the man had been sitting on a bench on platform C. As a train approached the station coming from Ventimiglia, he threw himself off the platform and into its path. According to the Monaco police, there is no doubt that the fatality was an act of suicide.

Monaco-based Unaoil asks for judicial review

Local News Staff Writer -
unaoil2Unaoil, the Monaco company facing investigation by the UK’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO), has asked for a high-level judicial review of the handling of the case. Hugo Keith, a lawyer for Unaoil and its top three executives, argued in front of a judge in London that the SFO had misled the authorities in Monaco ahead of a raid on the office and homes in the Principality of Ata Ahsani, Cyrus Ahsani and Saman Ahsani. In papers filed with the court, Keith said: "Had the true position been conveyed, the request would have looked much less urgent; the contention that there was ongoing illegality would have appeared much less convincing… This was, quite simply, far too broad a formulation and amounted to an impermissible fishing expedition." Sixty-five boxes of seized materials were taken to London in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van, Keith also said. Unaoil claims that materials taken to the UK included papers that had no connection to Iraq, while the SFO’s request for Monaco’s assistance centred on allegations of bribery in Iraq.