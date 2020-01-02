Weather
Monaco, MC
overcast clouds
5.8 ° C
9 °
2.2 °
70%
5.1kmh
100%
Sat
13 °
Sun
13 °
Mon
12 °
Tue
12 °
Wed
14 °
Friday, January 3, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

another day of mass protests set for 9th January, while energy workers call for a three-day blockade of France's oil refineries and fuel depots from 7th January

Top Marques to showcase replica of car from To Catch a Thief

Top Marques to showcase replica of car from To Catch a Thief

By Stephanie Horsman - January 2, 2020

A 1954 Sunbeam Alpine, the car driven by Grace Kelly in the 1955 Hitchcock classic To Catch a Thief, will be exhibited at the Top Marques show in Paris next month.

Acquired by the Collection of Cars of HSH the Prince of Monaco in 2012, the ice blue version of the same car famously driven by his mother in the film along the Moyenne Corniche, with a terrified Cary grant at her side, will be on display at the Retromobile show in the French capital in February.

The car was lovingly restored to be an exact replica of the Sunbeam from the movie and is an extremely rare example.  

As an added treat, Top Marques has invited Thierry Boutsen, former Formula 1 and endurance pilot and owner of his latest venture, Boutsen Classic Cars, to join them at their stand in Paris, who will be available to meet the public and sign autographs over the weekend.

Top Marques’ participation at the Retromobile exhibition, held annually at Porte de Versailles, marks a new strategic partnership between the two entities. This has prompted Top Marques to announce the addition of two full spaces for their upcoming event held every June in Monaco, which will be devoted exclusively to classic cars.

Top Marques fans will therefore not only be able to wonder at the supercars, hypercars and latest novelties in the world of automobiles, but will also be able to step back in time to marvel at the graceful lines and cool elegance of cars from days gone by.  

Retromobile runs from 5th to 9th February.

shares
SHARE
Previous articleFrench union’s vow no surrender following Macron speech
Next articleLast weekend to enjoy Christmas Village

Editors pics

December 25, 2019 | News

Top story: Positioning Monaco in digital world: the plan

The Prince's Government has delivered its vision of Monaco’s digital transformation, which has been developed over the past 12 months.

0
December 23, 2019 | Local News

Festive cocktails

Here are our top festive cocktail recipes that are sure to impress your guests - tried, tested and perfectly balanced. Make yours the best festive party this year!

0
December 12, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Interview: Victoria Silvstedt

Victoria Silvstedt has come a long way since her Playmate of the Year days. Now a successful day trader and investor in start-ups, Victoria has hung up her modelling and acting heels to live a more balanced lifestyle.

0
December 5, 2019 | News

YPO elects Economou as chairman

Monaco-based Anastasios (Tassos) Economou has been elected chairman of the Board of Directors of YPO, a global leadership community for chief executives. It was announced earlier this week that Economou will be the 69th member to hold this office and will succeed current YPO Chairman Elizabeth Zucker. He will begin his term on 1st July 2020. A member […]

0

daily

January 2, 2020 | News

Last weekend to enjoy Christmas Village

Stephanie Horsman

Extend the holiday spirit and visit the final days of Monaco’s White Christmas-themed Christmas Village. 

0
January 2, 2020 | News

Top Marques to showcase replica of car from To Catch a Thief

Stephanie Horsman

A 1954 Sunbeam Alpine, the car driven by Grace Kelly in the 1955 Hitchcock classic To Catch a Thief, will be exhibited at the Top Marques show in Paris next month.

0
January 2, 2020 | News

Louis and Marie Ducruet share wedding video

Cassandra Tanti

Louis Ducruet has given the world a unique glimpse of “the happiest day of his life”, posting a video of his marriage to Marie Chevallier on social media.

0
January 2, 2020 | News

Don’t let gastro get you

Stephanie Horsman

This year, Monaco and the surrounding regions have been hit hard by the highly infectious bug that causes gastroenteritis, more commonly known simply as “gastro”.

0
MORE STORIES

‘Nothing overboard’ recycle campaign launch

Local News Staff Writer -
A new programme aimed at reducing pollution at sea has been launched as a combined effort of a French NGO, Clean Holidays, the RAMOGE trilateral commission, and the port authority in Monaco. “I sail, I sort” was inaugurated on Tuesday, July 19, by the Port of Fontvielle in cooperation with the Department of Infrastructure and Environment. One of the campaign's slogans is ‘Nothing overboard, all my waste to the port.’ Throughout the summer season leisure sailors can collect sacks for recyclable rubbish from the Port Captain and will have access, free of charge, to bags for non-recyclable items. There has been marked improvement in the amount of waste recycled at ports in France since the measures were introduced, and during 2015 a total of 111,000 boat captains were involved.  SOURCE: Monaco Government Press Office

Operation begins to clean the cliffs of...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_26273" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Manuel Vitali/DC Photo: Manuel Vitali/DC[/caption] Government Services have started the first phase of a clean-up operation on the cliff faces of the Rock. The objective is to rid them of certain invasive plant species, preserve heritage species and limit the risk of falling rocks above the Port of Fontvieille. With the aim of preserving local biodiversity, operators store invasive plants and dangerous stones in large white bags hanging on the cliff. To facilitate their work in the field, species identification sheets are available. To define the areas with a conservation issue, an inventory of the area produced an exhaustive list of alien species and species of heritage interest. Training on good plant management practices was also organised for those taking part. This clean-up operation will take place in three phases that will follow each other during the winter. The entire programme will be completed by the end of 2019 by cleaning the areas below the Oceanographic Museum and will conclude with a monitoring of the eradication of invasive alien plant species on these sites.

READ ALSO 

https://monacolife.net/two-peregrine-falcon-chicks-born-on-monacos-rock/