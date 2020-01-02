Top Marques to showcase replica of car from To Catch a Thief

Friday, January 3, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
another day of mass protests set for 9th January, while energy workers call for a three-day blockade of France's oil refineries and fuel depots from 7th January
Retromobile runs from 5th to 9th February.
Extend the holiday spirit and visit the final days of Monaco’s White Christmas-themed Christmas Village.
A 1954 Sunbeam Alpine, the car driven by Grace Kelly in the 1955 Hitchcock classic To Catch a Thief, will be exhibited at the Top Marques show in Paris next month.
Louis Ducruet has given the world a unique glimpse of “the happiest day of his life”, posting a video of his marriage to Marie Chevallier on social media.
This year, Monaco and the surrounding regions have been hit hard by the highly infectious bug that causes gastroenteritis, more commonly known simply as “gastro”.