Top Marques to showcase replica of car from To Catch a Thief

[caption id="attachment_26273" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Manuel Vitali/DC[/caption] Government Services have started the first phase of a clean-up operation on the cliff faces of the Rock. The objective is to rid them of certain invasive plant species, preserve heritage species and limit the risk of falling rocks above the Port of Fontvieille. With the aim of preserving local biodiversity, operators store invasive plants and dangerous stones in large white bags hanging on the cliff. To facilitate their work in the field, species identification sheets are available. To define the areas with a conservation issue, an inventory of the area produced an exhaustive list of alien species and species of heritage interest. Training on good plant management practices was also organised for those taking part. This clean-up operation will take place in three phases that will follow each other during the winter. The entire programme will be completed by the end of 2019 by cleaning the areas below the Oceanographic Museum and will conclude with a monitoring of the eradication of invasive alien plant species on these sites.